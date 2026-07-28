LeBron James has walked away from a Los Angeles Lakers fortune to chase one more shot at an NBA championship — and the cameras are already rolling on the story of how he got there. At 41, the four-time champion has signed a stripped-down two-year, $8 million (£6.02 million) contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, a fraction of his usual earnings, all in pursuit of a fifth NBA title.

Behind the scenes, a LeBron James documentary is quietly taking shape — one insiders say could become his own version of 'The Last Dance'.

James announced on social media on 24 July that he would be signing with the 76ers in what would allegedly be his 'last decision'. Compared to previous seasons, James is not expected to log heavy minutes for his new side.

The 76ers boast a stacked lineup, with a roster that includes the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, Anfernee Simons and Jaylen Brown. Regardless, Bron is expected to contribute heavily to the 76ers' championship push, especially if head coach Nick Nurse's plans fail to deliver.

LeBron James Documentary: The Movie Behind the Decision

Beyond a fifth NBA championship, James's decision also sets the stage for the final chapter of his career. According to renowned book author and Lindy's Pro Basketball Annual editor Roland Lazenby, the stage has been set for LBJ's own documentary, something similar to what NBA great Michael Jordan did.

'He's making his own sort of "Last Dance" documentary movie. I've been working as an executive producer on a documentary about LeBron. This is a different movie. It's about the origin story. It's about the people, the hidden figures in his life who worked with him. They have interesting stories, their relationships with him. It's about his mother,' Lazenby shared in an interview.

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Unlike a typical career retrospective, the film is built around those closest to James rather than the games themselves — the people who shaped him and the family, led by his mother, who stood behind him from the start.

For Lazenby, James will go down in NBA history as one of the all-time greats. Looking at LBJ's career, the American journalist pointed out how LeBron was able to adapt to any environment, a reason why he has become so valuable to the teams he has played for in the past.

'He's not only been a great player. He's been a good egg. He's been a good figure wherever he's been. He's a proven commodity in that regard. A good person. A good citizen. A good person on a team roster. That's hard to find in a superstar,' Lazenby explained.

James has mapped out the final act of his career, with cameras and creative teams on hand to properly document LeBron's final hurrah — his own answer to Jordan's 'Last Dance'.

LeBron James 76ers Role: Where He Fits in Nurse's Lineup

A benefit the 76ers got when they signed James was flexibility. LeBron has proven he can play all five positions when needed. However, it appears the role of the 2004 NBA Rookie of the Year has already been set.

One aspect of James's game is that, despite standing at 6ft 9in, he is a good orchestrator. It hardly comes as a surprise, then, that suggestions are now emerging claiming LBJ will spend a large amount of time at point guard for the 76ers.

.@ShamsCharania reports the Philadelphia 76ers are planning on LeBron James playing some time at the point guard position 👀 pic.twitter.com/s5LeiAqzb1 — ESPN (@espn) July 27, 2026

That suggested plan makes a lot of sense. Compared to past teams, James is blessed to be playing alongside the likes of Embiid, Maxey and Brown. While he may still score when the opportunity arises, the fact is he does not have to carry the heavy scoring load.

76ers NBA Championship Odds: The Case for Caution in Philly

The 76ers' roster looks more than formidable on paper. However, Lazenby cautioned that assembling a talented mix of players does not equate to an easy road to the NBA title.

He believes chemistry remains a question. Getting James and the rest of the squad on the same page will depend on how well Nurse is able to mesh everyone together. Being a champion coach, Lazenby believes Nurse will find a way.

Aside from chemistry, there is the health factor to consider. James and Embiid have dealt with injuries in past years, so despite a strong roster, keeping both stars on the floor together will be critical.

The perfect ending for James would be to win his fifth NBA championship with the 76ers. Having agreed to a two-year deal, Bron has two chances. But for a proven winner like LBJ, he is likely to go for it all in his first crack and deliver the 76ers' fourth NBA title in franchise history.