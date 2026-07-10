Jaylen Brown has delivered an emotional assessment of life in the NBA following his reported blockbuster trade from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers, telling popular streamer IShowSpeed that aspiring players should think twice before pursuing a basketball career.

Speaking during IShowSpeed's livestream at the FIFA World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco, Brown reflected on his departure from Boston with a candid message about the business side of professional basketball.

His remarks have quickly sparked discussion among NBA fans following the end of a decade-long spell with the Celtics that included an NBA championship and multiple All-Star selections.

Jaylen Brown Opens Up About Celtics Exit

Brown did not hold back when discussing his move away from the Celtics, the franchise that selected him in the 2016 NBA Draft and where he spent the first 10 years of his career.

Speaking to IShowSpeed, Brown said: 'It's a crazy business, bro. Don't become a basketball player.'

He continued by explaining why his perspective on the NBA had changed following the trade.

'There's no loyalty, there's no love... They packed me up, sayonara chat, I'm out of here,' Brown said.

Jaylen Brown talks to IShowSpeed about Boston trading him:



"It's a crazy business, bro. Don't become a basketball player. There's no loyalty, there's no love...They packed me up, sayonara chat, I'm out of here."



(h/t @big_business_)



pic.twitter.com/vUz27t0wii — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 9, 2026

The comments offered a rare glimpse into Brown's feelings after leaving the only NBA team he had represented. During his time in Boston, he established himself as one of the league's premier two-way players, earning five NBA All-Star selections while helping the Celtics win the 2024 NBA title.

Although trades are a routine part of the NBA, Brown's remarks suggested the experience remained difficult for a player who had become one of the franchise's cornerstones.

Why the Boston Celtics Chose to Move On

Brown's departure came despite one of the strongest individual campaigns of his career.

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Following Jayson Tatum's injury, Brown assumed a larger leadership role and helped guide Boston to the Eastern Conference's second seed, outperforming expectations during a challenging season. His performances also earned him a sixth-place finish in the NBA's Most Valuable Player voting.

Despite those accomplishments, the Celtics ultimately opted for a different long-term direction, reportedly deciding to trade Brown as part of their plans for the future.

The move underlined the reality of today's NBA, where roster construction, salary considerations and championship ambitions often outweigh sentiment or past achievements.

Brown's comments to IShowSpeed reflected that reality, highlighting how quickly circumstances can change, even for players who have spent years building their legacy with one organisation.

Philadelphia 76ers Await as Brown Eyes Celtics Reunion

Brown now begins a new chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he joins fellow stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on a team expected to contend in the Eastern Conference.

His arrival immediately adds another layer of intrigue to the rivalry between Philadelphia and Boston, with the possibility of facing his former club in the NBA play-offs or even the Eastern Conference Finals.

While Brown did not directly criticise the Celtics' front office beyond describing the lack of 'loyalty,' his comments suggested he remains motivated following the trade.

The blockbuster move has already become one of the biggest stories of the NBA off-season, and Brown's candid interview has only intensified interest in how he will respond on the court. With a fresh opportunity in Philadelphia and potential meetings against Boston ahead, the former Celtics star will have every chance to write the next chapter of his career.