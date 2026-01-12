The LEGO Group and The Pokémon Company International have officially unveiled the first-ever LEGO Pokémon collection, confirming months of fan speculation and industry rumours. Announced on 12 January 2026, the collaboration will let collectors and gamers build and display brick versions of some of the franchise's most iconic creatures, including Pikachu and Eevee.

The partnership marks a milestone for both brands, tying into Pokémon's 30th anniversary and expanding LEGO's portfolio of premium pop-culture sets targeted at adult fans. After quietly confirming a deal in early 2025, the companies had kept specific product details under wraps, fuelling sustained hype among collectors waiting for a serious, display-grade Pokémon line.

Release Date and Anniversary Timing

Fans will not have to wait long to get their hands on the new sets. The LEGO Pokémon range will launch on 27 February 2026, a date chosen to coincide with Pokémon Day and the franchise's 30th birthday. The date traces back to the original Japanese release of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in 1996, a moment widely recognised as the start of the modern Pokémon phenomenon.

Launching on Pokémon Day gives LEGO a built-in global marketing hook, ensuring visibility among both long-time fans and newer players. It also positions the sets as a kind of anniversary merchandise, encouraging nostalgic buyers who grew up with the games and now have the disposable income to invest in higher-end, display-focused builds.

In a press release, LEGO chief product and marketing officer Julia Goldin described the collaboration as both 'an exciting opportunity and a great responsibility', saying the design team wanted to celebrate the creativity, adventure, and sense of wonder that define Pokémon. Gaku Susai, chief product and experience officer at The Pokémon Company International, said the goal is to let fans "build, play, and tell their own stories in ways they've never experienced before" by combining Pokémon's world-building with LEGO's design ethos.

The Pokémon Collection: Set Line-Up, Features, and Pricing

The initial LEGO Pokémon wave has been designed primarily as high-end display pieces for adult collectors, rather than simple play sets. The first three products focus on five of the most recognisable Kanto-region characters: Pikachu, Eevee, and the original starter trio's final evolutions—Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. Each set includes premium detailing, poseable elements, and hidden references aimed at fans who know the lore.

1. Pikachu and Poké Ball

The Pikachu and Poké Ball set is the headline release. It positions Pikachu, the face of the franchise, as a dynamic 'action figure' bursting out of a Poké Ball, with translucent blue lightning arcs suggesting an electric attack mid-flight. The black display base hides a neat Easter egg: bricks arranged to form the number '25', a nod to Pikachu's Pokédex entry. The figure can be adjusted from a leaping battle pose to a seated position, making it flexible for shelf display. The set includes 2,050 pieces and is priced at £179.99 ($199.99), pitched squarely at serious collectors.

2. Starter Evolution Set: Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise

For fans who want maximum value in a single purchase, the Starter Evolution Set featuring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise offers three large figures in one box. All three share a single base, but each occupies a distinct themed zone that reflects its in-universe habitat: a jungle setting for Venusaur, a volcanic landscape for Charizard, and a shoreline with water features for Blastoise. Builders can adjust details such as Blastoise's water cannons, vine elements, and movable wings and limbs on the other creatures. With 6,838 pieces, it is the largest and most expensive set in the launch wave, retailing at £579.99 ($649.99), aligning it with LEGO's top-tier 'ultimate collector' products.

3. Life-Sized Eevee

This 587-piece model captures Eevee's big-eyed expression and fluffy silhouette with brick-built texture. The limbs, head, and tail are all adjustable so the figure can be posed either at rest or ready to 'jump into action'. Designers have also included a hidden Easter egg referencing Eevee's original three elemental evolutions—Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon—giving fans an extra incentive to explore the build. Fans can get this set for just £54.99 ($59.99).

How and Where to Buy

Fans can pre-order the new LEGO Pokémon collection starting 12 January 2026 at LEGO's official website. From 27 February 2026, the range will be available through LEGO.com, LEGO branded stores, and selected retail partners worldwide, placing the Pokémon collaboration alongside other major licensed lines on shelves.