Leonardo DiCaprio was once again the target of playful jabs at the 2026 Golden Globes as host Nikki Glaser did not hold back. Opening the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on 11 January Glaser immediately set the tone for the evening with a mix of sharp wit and celebrity observation, pointing out that the star's most notable achievement may just be his ability to succeed before his girlfriends turned 30.

Glaser's Bold Return to the Globes

Hosting the Globes for the second consecutive year, the 41-year-old comedian wasted no time in establishing her presence. Walking out to Taylor Swift's 'Style', she quickly reminded the audience of the stark fame gap between herself and Hollywood A-listers. 'There's so many A-listers,' she quipped, 'and by A-listers I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.'

Glaser's brand of comedy thrives on pushing boundaries and taking risks. Early jokes targeted CBS News for being 'America's newest place to see bs news,' a daring move considering the network was airing the show. She also disarmed stars like George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson with light-hearted jabs, uniting the audience in laughter while emphasising her outsider status.

DiCaprio in the Spotlight

Predictably, DiCaprio became the centre of attention during her opening monologue. Glaser delivered the punchline with precision, remarking on his remarkable career and love life simultaneously. 'Countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30,' she said, prompting DiCaprio to smile and look down in amusement.

The 51-year-old actor, attending without his 27-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, laughed through the gag, proving that even Hollywood royalty is not safe from Glaser's razor-sharp humour.

The joke references the actor's history of dating significantly younger models, including his current partner, Vittoria Ceretti. Glaser doubled down, humourously acknowledging the joke's simplicity. 'Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke, it's cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man,' she said, drawing genuine laughter from the audience and a playful thumbs up from DiCaprio himself.

Playful Probes Into DiCaprio's Private Life

Glaser went further, poking fun at DiCaprio's famously guarded personal life. She mentioned digging into one of his earliest interviews in Teen Beat magazine in 1991, joking about his continued love for pasta. 'Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta and more pasta?' she asked, earning more laughs and another approving gesture from the actor.

This approach underlines Glaser's skill at blending playful teasing with genuine admiration. While poking fun at DiCaprio's romantic choices, she also highlighted his professional achievements, including his award-winning role in 'One Battle After Another.' Her jokes about his love life provided levity while reminding viewers of the actor's enduring status in Hollywood.

The Audience Reacts

The opening monologue set a humorous tone for the evening, balancing celebrity jabs with light-hearted insights into fame and public persona. Glaser's interaction with DiCaprio demonstrated a rare level of rapport between host and honouree, with the actor's reactions signalling good-natured acceptance of the humour.

The segment also reinforced the Golden Globes' reputation for memorable and sometimes risky opening monologues. Glaser's jokes were not mean-spirited but cleverly pointed, ensuring that DiCaprio's achievements and persona remained celebrated even as his personal life became the subject of comic commentary.

By combining incisive comedy with respect for the celebrities she roasts, Nikki Glaser ensured that DiCaprio's love life would once again dominate headlines, proving that even the most acclaimed actors are not immune to a well-timed joke.