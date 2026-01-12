Actress and singer Leighton Meester may not have been nominated at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, but her red-carpet appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the night. Within hours of her arrival, social media users were debating her vivid yellow gown, with some fans branding it a 'school bus yellow' look reminiscent of a 2007 prom dress.

The reaction, which spread rapidly across Reddit, X and Instagram, turned Meester's dress into a trending topic as viewers dissected everything from the colour choice to the styling details.

Why Leighton Meester's Golden Globes Dress Is Trending

Meester attended the Golden Globes alongside her husband Adam Brody, drawing attention from fans of the long-time celebrity couple. While her silhouette was widely described as flattering and elegant, the intense yellow shade of the gown dominated online discussion.

Fashion debates are a staple of awards season, but Meester's look stood out due to the sheer volume of commentary focused almost exclusively on colour rather than fit or fabric.

Forever the coolest.



Adam Brody and Leighton Meester at the #GoldenGlobes | 📸: getty pic.twitter.com/aggFCXtbLD — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2026

'School Bus Yellow' Comparison Fuels Online Reaction

The phrase 'school bus yellow' gained traction as viewers struggled to warm to the bold tone of the dress. Comparisons to a 2007 prom dress followed, with fans suggesting the colour felt dated or overly harsh under red-carpet lighting.

On Reddit's r/Fauxmoi community, users expressed mixed reactions that blended admiration for Meester herself with blunt criticism of the gown. One widely shared comment noted that while Meester is 'a beautiful woman' and the silhouette worked well, the yellow shade was difficult to overlook. Another described the colour as 'foul', reflecting the strong feelings it provoked.

Reddit Reactions Focus on Colour Clashes and Length

Beyond the yellow hue, some commenters pointed to styling choices they felt contributed to the backlash. Several posts highlighted what they saw as clashing colours, particularly the combination of a primary yellow with softer pastel pink and silver accents.

Others suggested the dress appeared slightly too long, which they argued disrupted the overall balance of the look. Despite the criticism, the tone of many comments remained measured, often separating the dress from Meester herself.

Praise for the Silhouette Despite Criticism

While colour was the main flashpoint, many viewers were careful to note that the gown's cut and structure were flattering. The fitted silhouette was praised for complementing Meester's figure, with some fans suggesting the dress would have been far better received in a different shade.

This split reaction highlights a common awards-season pattern where design execution is acknowledged even as specific elements draw criticism.

How Social Media Amplified the Golden Globes Fashion Moment

As screenshots of Reddit comments circulated on other platforms, the debate moved beyond niche fashion communities. The speed at which reactions spread reflects how red-carpet moments are now evaluated in real time, often shaping public perception within minutes of an appearance.

Leighton Meester's Red-Carpet Track Record

Meester has typically been associated with classic, understated red-carpet fashion, making the bold yellow gown a notable departure from her usual style. That contrast may have heightened the reaction, as fans compared the look to her previous appearances rather than judging it in isolation.

At the time of writing, Meester has not publicly commented on the online reaction to her Golden Globes dress. As with many awards-season fashion moments, the conversation continues to evolve as fans and fashion commentators revisit the look in the days following the event.