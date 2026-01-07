Sophie Turner has revealed that the end of Game of Thrones left her struggling with an identity crisis, marking a difficult transition after spending most of her formative years as Sansa Stark.

The actor, who joined the HBO series at just 13, said the show's conclusion in 2019 felt like a loss that required time away from the industry to process. Speaking in a recent interview, Turner described stepping back from acting entirely as she worked through questions about who she was beyond the role that shaped her adolescence.

In an interview with Porter, Turner said she experienced 'a bit of an identity crisis' once filming ended, explaining that the series had dominated her life for nearly a decade. She compared the experience to a period of mourning, adding that the transition forced her to reassess her ambitions and sense of self as an adult performer, according to Bustle's report on Sophie Turner's identity crisis after Game of Thrones.

Mental Health Struggles During Teenage Years

Turner explained that entering the industry so young complicated her sense of identity. She said she missed out on experiences many people take for granted, including university life and extended time with friends. That absence made it harder to understand who she was outside of her career.

She has previously spoken about mental health struggles during her teenage years on the show, noting that public scrutiny and body image pressures added to the challenge. According to Turner, stepping away after the finale gave her space to reset and rebuild confidence on her own terms.

Why Turner Avoided Medieval Roles After Thrones

For several years after Game of Thrones, Turner avoided period dramas entirely. She said the physical demands and emotional associations tied to those projects felt overwhelming at the time.

That changed when she accepted a role in the gothic horror film The Dreadful, which reunited her with former co-star Kit Harington. Turner said the familiarity helped ground her during production, even as the project pushed her back into uncomfortable territory. Working with Harington again reminded her of her early days on set and helped reconnect her with the joy of acting.

Sansa Stark's Ending Still Resonates With Fans

Turner's portrayal of Sansa Stark remains one of the most widely praised character arcs in the series. The role took Sansa from a sheltered noble to a political leader who ultimately ruled the North.

That strong conclusion has fuelled ongoing speculation about a possible continuation of her story. Unlike many characters whose arcs ended abruptly, Sansa's future remains open within the world of Westeros.

Turner Hints at Return but Sets Clear Conditions

Asked recently about a possible return to Game of Thrones, Turner said she would not rule it out but stressed that it would need to feel worthwhile. Speaking to The Direct, she joked 'show me the money' before adding that any comeback would depend on the script and purpose of the story, as reported by NME's coverage of Sophie Turner's comments on a potential Sansa Stark return.

She also noted that she was satisfied with Sansa's ending and did not feel compelled to revisit the role simply for nostalgia.

Why Her Identity Crisis Shapes Any Possible Comeback

Turner's openness about her post-Game of Thrones struggles adds context to her cautious approach. Rather than chasing familiarity, she appears focused on roles that reflect her growth since leaving the series.

By framing her experience as a necessary reset, Turner has reshaped how fans view life after Westeros. Her comments highlight the emotional cost of growing up on a global franchise and why returning to it would require more than fan demand alone.

For now, Turner continues to build a career beyond Sansa Stark, while leaving the door open to a return that feels earned rather than expected.