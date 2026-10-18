The fire that gutted Limoges town hall and brought down its 43-metre clock tower during France's cost-of-living protests has destroyed a 143-year-old landmark and ignited a fierce row over what, and whom, France chooses to mourn.

A group of masked individuals set fire to the listed building at the end of a cost-of-living protest in the central French city on Saturday 17 October 2026, according to reports, and the prefect said two-thirds of its façade had disappeared.

As images of the collapse spread, a Spanish-language post declaring 'let every last town hall burn' drew more than 400,000 views. French officials, from the mayor to the president, condemned the attack as an assault on the Republic.

A Landmark Lost in One Night

A group of masked people attacked the town hall as the demonstration drew to a close, UkrMedia reported, citing French media. They set fire to a municipal police car outside, smashed windows, entered the building and started a fire on the ground floor.

The flames spread through a wing and into the 19th-century timber roof, and the campanile collapsed, local broadcaster ici Limousin reported.

The roof had collapsed onto the lower floors, except in the west wing, and two-thirds of the façade had already disappeared, Haute-Vienne prefect Maurice Barate told AFP, Fox News reported. He called it 'a deliberate act by hooligans' and a 'catastrophe for heritage'. No injuries were reported.

Limoges, a city of about 130,000 people, is known worldwide for its porcelain. Inaugurated in 1883 and listed as a historic monument in 1975, the building was a showcase for the city's porcelain and enamel trades, Aquitaine Online reported.

Its entrance hall carried twelve enamelled porcelain coats of arms by Haviland, its façade bore stone allegories of enamel-making and goldsmithing by Tony Noël, and Venetian mosaics depicted figures from Limousin history. The campanile housed the city's 'cloche républicaine'. Before the fire, the building already needed an estimated €4 million (about £3.5 million) of restoration work.

Mayor Guillaume Guérin responded: 'C'est un monument qui brûle mais pas la République' ('It is a monument that is burning, not the Republic'). The president of the Haute-Vienne department called the destruction 'une vision terrible' ('a terrible sight'), ici reported, and a France 3 headline captured the local mood: 'Ce soir on est tous des Limougeauds' ('Tonight we are all Limougeauds'). Local officials planned a march of elected representatives on Sunday.

'Let It Burn to the Last Town Hall'

Not everyone online shared the sense of loss. 'Call me savage, but the dignity of any human being is worth more than the oldest of architectural wonders,' wrote one X user, posting as Dreyvan Karameikos, in Spanish. 'If we are shocked by a building in flames and not by an entire generation humiliated and without a future, que arda hasta el último ayuntamiento', which translates as 'let every last town hall burn'.

Llámenme salvaje pero la dignidad de cualquier ser humano vale más que la más antigua de las maravillas arquitectónicas. Si nos conmocionamos con un edificio en llamas y no con toda una generación humillada y sin futuro, que arda hasta el último ayuntamiento https://t.co/0EjJtSilzz — Dreyvan Karameikos (@Dreyvan_K) October 17, 2026

The post expressed the author's own view and does not represent the protesters as a whole. The post had been viewed more than 418,000 times and liked about 20,000 times when checked on Sunday 18 October.

Another account, posting under the name El Norte Recuerda as @Vanessid, went further, responding to footage of the collapse. 'Anyone crying about the loss of priceless monuments, buildings, art: these monuments were built from stolen wealth and materials from exploited colonies, and maintained by the taxes, labor, and will of the working class,' the user wrote.

Anyone crying about the loss of priceless monuments, buildings, art: these monuments were built from stolen wealth and materials from exploited colonies, and maintained by the taxes, labor, and will of the working class. It belongs to the people and will fall for the people https://t.co/ktZ5cp2T5l — El Norte Recuerda (@Vanessid) October 17, 2026

'It belongs to the people and will fall for the people.' That post drew more than 85,000 views by Sunday. Its argument was a general one about monuments; it did not establish that Limoges town hall itself was built with colonial wealth.

The replies were fierce. 'The pyramids were built by slaves. Should we destroy and take those down too?' one user asked. Other replies dismissed the argument with ridicule, some of it crude.

The posts reflect sentiment on social media, not the stated aims of the protest movement, and no group has claimed responsibility for the fire.

Four Weeks of Anger on France's Streets

The fire came during nationwide demonstrations against the cost of living, part of a wave of protest that Fox News, citing AFP, described as in its fourth week. The Interior Ministry estimated about 550,000 people marched nationwide, while organisers claimed about 800,000. Former Yellow Vest protesters, students, climate activists and farmers were among those taking part, and most marches were peaceful.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez gave a provisional figure of about 400 arrests on Saturday evening, a tally that later reports put higher. He blamed what he called 'extremely violent, radical far-left groups' for the violence, a description that does not apply to the wider protest movement.

Masked groups tried to break into town halls in Lille and Calais and a police station in Brest, and violence was reported in Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier and Grenoble, Fox News reported, citing AFP. In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannon at Place de la République.

President Emmanuel Macron, whose term is due to end in May 2027, said there was no place for violence in the Republic. Those who attacked prefectures, businesses and town halls would be prosecuted and punished, he said, adding that the nation stood against those seeking to topple its institutions.

Experts are expected to assess which historic features can be restored once firefighters have finished making the site safe.