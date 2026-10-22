Louise Moller, a British hairdresser from Bolton, developed life-threatening sepsis after having a liquid Brazilian butt lift in Essex in October 2023. Doctors warned her family that her leg might have to be amputated.

Her ordeal has resurfaced after the government announced new proposals on 21 October 2026 to limit high-risk cosmetic procedures in England to qualified healthcare professionals. Her mother, Janet Taylor, has advocated for faster action to protect patients.

Liquid BBL Leads to Sepsis and Emergency Surgery

Moller, then 28, travelled to Essex for injections designed to enlarge her buttocks without traditional fat-transfer surgery. A liquid BBL involves injecting dermal filler, sometimes in substantial quantities, beneath the skin.

According to Taylor's account to Sky News, her daughter was told on arrival that a different practitioner would administer the treatment. She screamed in pain during the injections, then developed swelling and became unable to walk.

Four days later, she was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital with sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection. 'The sepsis was spreading fast, down her leg. They were preparing for amputation,' Taylor told Sky News.

Surgeons removed dead tissue from an area covering almost the entire left buttock to prevent the infection spreading. Moller survived but required prolonged treatment and further operations.

In 2023, ITV reported she was still receiving twice-weekly nursing dressings for an open wound, underscoring the recovery after her emergency operation. Taylor recalled her daughter's telephone call from hospital, 'Mum, I think I'm going to die.'

Who Performed the Liquid BBL on Louise Moller?

The practitioner was Ricky Sawyer, who offered liquid BBLs despite having no medical qualifications, according to BBC and ITV investigations. In May 2025, Trafford Council obtained a court injunction preventing Sawyer from performing or arranging cosmetic procedures across England and Wales until May 2028.

ITV reported that the council presented evidence linking procedures at temporary premises to serious infections and emergency surgery. The injunction was a civil restriction, rather than a criminal conviction for Moller's injuries.

Moller's mother has campaigned for stronger oversight, saying the existing response had taken too long. Her daughter's experience also exposed difficulties in investigating incidents involving clinics and patients in different police force areas.

Draft Measures on High-Risk Cosmetic Procedures

On 21 October, the Department of Health and Social Care launched a consultation proposing that body-filler procedures, including liquid BBLs, be legally classified as cosmetic surgery in England. Under the proposed rules, only registered doctors could perform them. Other specified high-risk treatments, including deep chemical peels and certain laser procedures, would be limited to appropriately qualified healthcare professionals.

The government also proposes age restrictions and criminal penalties, including unlimited fines for some breaches. The measures are not yet law, with parliamentary consideration planned for spring 2027.

The consultation invites responses before ministers bring legislation before the UK Parliament. Health minister Karin Smyth said patients should not have to risk their lives with rogue operators.

The proposals follow the death of Alice Webb, 33, who suffered fatal complications after undergoing a liquid BBL in September 2024. Campaigners, including families affected by botched procedures, are now pressing ministers to turn the proposed restrictions into law before more patients suffer serious harm.