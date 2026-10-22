Megan Fox has become the subject of fresh plastic surgery speculation after her changing appearance sparked a wave of online criticism, including a reported 'Megan to Megatron' comparison that invokes the villain from the Transformers franchise that made her famous.

The backlash has reignited interest in the actress' before-and-after photos and her previous admissions about cosmetic procedures, although some viral images have been challenged as potentially altered.

'Megan to Megatron': Appearance Sparks Backlash

The controversy intensified after Letterboxd released a Four Favorites interview featuring Fox and Jennifer's Body director Karyn Kusama on 1 October 2026.

The footage, recorded at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in October 2025, showed the actress discussing her favourite films. However, attention quickly shifted towards her appearance.

Social media users began circulating comparisons between Fox's early Hollywood years and her more recent look, with some questioning whether cosmetic surgery was responsible for the perceived differences.

The reported 'Megan to Megatron' remark carries particular significance because Fox rose to international fame playing Mikaela Banes in the 2007 blockbuster Transformers.

The exact origin of the 'Megatron' comment came from a private Instagram account _.adityaaaaaaa.___.

According to IndiaTimes, an X post declaring 'Plastic surgery ruins everything' attracted more than one million views as users debated her transformation.

Other fans defended Fox, challenging the criticism and questioning the authenticity of circulating photographs. Letterboxd subsequently disabled comments on its Instagram post, although the reason was not publicly established.

Megan Fox's Plastic Surgery: What She Admitted

Fox previously addressed her cosmetic surgery history during a March 2024 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. The actress confirmed undergoing rhinoplasty at approximately 23 years old, insisting she had only undergone one nose operation despite longstanding speculation.

She also revealed having three breast augmentation procedures, beginning in her early twenties, followed by another after breastfeeding and a later operation addressing visible implant rippling.

Fox acknowledged using Botox, fillers and laser treatments. However, she denied undergoing facelifts, brow lifts, thread lifts, buccal fat removal, liposuction and Brazilian butt lifts. She also admitted having another cosmetic operation but declined to identify the procedure, saying she preferred to keep it private.

Her disclosures were made more than two years before the latest controversy and do not establish whether she has undergone additional surgery since then.

'Transformers'-Era Photos Fuel Fresh Rumours

The renewed scrutiny centres on comparisons between Fox's appearance during her Transformers and Jennifer's Body years and screenshots from the Letterboxd interview. However, questions have emerged about the reliability of certain viral images.

IndiaTimes reported that an X user challenged one widely shared photograph, alleging it had been modified using artificial intelligence. That claim has not been independently verified.

The original interview was also recorded approximately seven months after Fox welcomed her fourth child in March 2025, rather than during the current controversy. There is no verified evidence connecting her appearance in the footage to a newly confirmed cosmetic procedure.

Megan Fox Previously Hit Back at Critics

Fox has repeatedly challenged speculation surrounding her appearance. During her 2024 podcast interview, she questioned why women faced criticism for choosing cosmetic treatments.

'I don't understand the point of shaming people for getting stuff done,' she said.

She also explained that makeup techniques, particularly heavy nose contouring, could create the impression that someone had undergone additional surgery. Fox has not publicly confirmed any new facial procedure linked to the October 2026 backlash.