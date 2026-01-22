The US Supreme Court on Wednesday signalled rare and pointed unease over the economic consequences of allowing a president to fire a Federal Reserve governor 'for cause', as justices weighed a case centred on Lisa Cook that could redefine the independence of the central bank.

During nearly two hours of oral arguments, justices repeatedly questioned whether granting such authority would undermine confidence in the Fed, unsettle markets and weaken a cornerstone of US economic governance.

The case asks whether President Donald Trump can remove Cook from the Fed's board, but the discussion quickly expanded to the broader stability of monetary policy and the risks of political interference.

What the Supreme Court Is Being Asked to Decide

At its core, the dispute turns on whether the president may dismiss a sitting Fed governor 'for cause', a legal standard designed by Congress to shield the institution from political retaliation.

Removal protections have long been viewed as a guardrail to ensure interest rate decisions are driven by economic data rather than White House pressure.

The Supreme Court of the United States is now being asked to decide how far those protections extend and whether the president can define 'cause' broadly enough to remove an official whose policy views clash with his own.

Justices Focus On Economic Risk and Independence

Several justices voiced concern about the potential fallout if the Fed's autonomy were weakened.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett referenced warnings from economists who argued that permitting Cook's removal could trigger market instability or even a recession.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor emphasised the importance of public and global confidence in the Fed, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh questioned whether expanding presidential removal power would 'weaken, if not shatter' the central bank's insulation from politics, as reported by The New York Times.

Warnings From Former Fed Leaders and Officials

The concerns raised on the bench echoed arguments from a high-profile amicus brief signed by every living former Fed chair, along with several former Treasury secretaries.

The brief warned that removing Cook would 'erode public confidence in the Fed's independence and threaten the long-term stability of our economy'.

Those signatories argued that the Fed's credibility rests on its ability to resist political pressure, particularly during periods of economic stress when interest rate decisions can be unpopular.

Trump Administration Defends 'For Cause' Removal

The Trump administration pushed back, arguing that Cook's continued presence posed a greater threat to public confidence than her removal.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the court that markets had not collapsed after Cook was targeted for dismissal last August, describing the episode as a 'natural experiment'.

The White House has also framed the move as an effort to improve accountability at the Fed, insisting that 'for cause' removal would enhance credibility rather than diminish it.

Broader Tensions Between Trump and the Fed

The case unfolds against a backdrop of escalating conflict between President Trump and the central bank. Trump has repeatedly criticised the Fed for refusing to cut interest rates as sharply as he has demanded, directing particular ire at Fed chair Jerome Powell.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department issued grand jury subpoenas to Powell in a criminal investigation related to renovations at the Fed's headquarters.

Powell has publicly suggested the inquiry is an attempt to pressure the Fed into lowering borrowing costs, a claim the administration disputes.

Why This Case Stands Apart

Legal experts note that the Supreme Court's tone contrasts sharply with past disputes involving other independent agencies, where justices appeared more concerned about limits on presidential authority.

In this case, the Fed's central role in managing inflation, employment and financial stability has placed economic risk at the forefront of the debate.

The outcome could have lasting implications not only for Cook's position, but for how insulated the Federal Reserve remains from political power.

Markets and policymakers alike are watching closely as the court weighs a decision that could reshape the balance between the White House and the nation's most powerful economic institution.