Timothy Busfield has spoken publicly for the first time since being jailed in New Mexico, calling allegations of child sexual abuse 'lies' as a judge weighs whether he will remain in custody or be released pending trial.

The 68-year-old actor and director appeared in court on Tuesday as his bail status hung in the balance, marking a pivotal moment in a case that has sent shock waves through the entertainment industry.

Busfield has been behind bars since 13 January, when he turned himself in to authorities following an investigation into alleged on-set abuse involving a child actor.

Prosecutors are opposing his release, while his legal team argues he should not be held without bond as the case moves forward.

Bail Decision Looms After Court Appearance

Busfield arrived in court wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and sat between his lawyers as the judge considered whether he would remain detained. He was ordered held without bond shortly after surrendering to police, a decision now under review as pre-trial proceedings begin.

The bail hearing is being closely watched, as it will determine whether Busfield stays in jail while awaiting trial or is released under conditions set by the court.

Actor Denies Claims in Recorded Statement

In a video obtained by TMZ and recorded at his lawyer's office in Albuquerque shortly before he surrendered, Busfield strongly denied the accusations against him.

'They're horrible. They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys,' he said. Busfield added that he intended to fight the charges and said he believed he would be exonerated, telling supporters he hoped to be 'back to work' soon.

The footage has circulated widely online since his arrest, fuelling public scrutiny as the legal process unfolds.

Charges Linked to On-Set Allegations

Prosecutors allege Busfield committed offences between 2022 and 2024 while working on the television series The Cleaning Lady. Court documents show he has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor involving a child under 13 and one count of child abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged incidents occurred while Busfield was serving as an executive producer and director on the show, a role prosecutors say placed him in a position of authority over the child actor.

What Prosecutors Say Happened

Investigators allege one child actor reported that Busfield touched his private areas multiple times when the boy was seven and eight years old. The child told police he felt afraid of Busfield and was relieved when the director was not present on set.

The complaint states the boy did not immediately report the alleged abuse because he feared Busfield's reaction and the consequences of challenging someone in a senior position.

Mother Reported Allegations to Authorities

According to court filings, the child later confided in his mother, who reported the allegations to Child Protective Services. The boy was subsequently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, diagnoses cited by prosecutors as part of their case.

Albuquerque police confirmed the investigation began after the report was made, eventually leading to Busfield being charged earlier this month.

Next Steps as Case Progresses

The judge's decision on bail will determine Busfield's immediate future as the case moves toward further hearings. If released, conditions may be imposed while prosecutors continue to prepare their case. If bail is denied, Busfield will remain in custody until trial.

Busfield has pleaded not guilty and maintains that the allegations are false. The court is expected to issue a ruling on his custody status in the coming days as proceedings continue.