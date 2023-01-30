Lisa Loring, best known for her portrayal of Wednesday in the 1964 TV Series "The Addams Family," has seemingly taken her character's love for death to heart. The American actress died at 64 on the night of January 28, as her friend Laurie Jacobson reported in a Facebook post.

"4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night," the post read.

Her two daughters, Vanessa and Marianne, were both with her as she took her final breath at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. "She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams," Jacobson added in the post.

Though Loring only played Wednesday in the black comedy sitcom for two years, her portrayal of the character set the precedent for all the next live-action depictions that came after. Her name recently resurfaced on social media platforms after she was paid homage to by Jenna Ortega in an episode of the hit Netflix series, "Wednesday."

Ortega's self-choreographed dance, to the song "Goo Goo Muck," instantly became an internet sensation. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed one of her inspirations, "I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams, I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does."

After her work in the show, Loring also appeared in films such as Blood Frenzy (1987) and Iced (1988). Following her death, the only remaining living cast member of "The Addams Family" is John Astin. He was cast as Gomez, the father of Wednesday and Pugsley.

In the words of Jacobson, "Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends -- a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl...you were a ton of fun."