Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax and Bank of Scotland, is set to close 136 branches between May this year and March 2026 as more customers opt to bank online or via mobile apps.

This latest round of closures adds to previous announcements, with Lloyds and other banks already in the process of shutting branches. Starting May 2025, a total of 136 branches—61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax, and 14 Bank of Scotland—will begin to close.

This announcement follows just a day after Emma Reynolds, the new economic secretary to the Treasury, emphasised how crucial it is for vulnerable people to access cash, highlighting the importance of brick and mortar establishments.

According to the BBC, she stated that the government is focused on guaranteeing access to cash for everyone, including through initiatives like new banking hubs, and on enhancing digital literacy.

Another Round Of Lloyds Bank Closures

Will your banking branch be affected? Here's a list of all the branches that will be closing, along with their anticipated closure dates to help you plan your financial transactions:

Lloyds

• Lloyds Biggleswade - 05/11/2025

• Lloyds Bishop Auckland - 08/05/2025

• Lloyds Blandford - 10/11/2025

• Lloyds Bolton Farnworth - 28/05/2025

• Lloyds Bridgnorth - 20/05/2025

• Lloyds Brigg - 05/03/2026

• Lloyds Bristol Bishopsworth - 06/11/2025

• Lloyds Bristol Clifton - 21/05/2025

• Lloyds Bristol Patchway - 28/05/2025

• Lloyds Bromsgrove - 07/05/2025

• Lloyds Bury - 21/10/2025

• Lloyds Cardiff Whitchurch - 29/05/2025

• Lloyds Caterham - 05/03/2026

• Lloyds Chard - 11/11/2025

• Lloyds Coventry Foleshill - 04/11/2025

• Lloyds Dorchester - 19/06/2025

• Lloyds Dunstable - 04/11/2025

• Lloyds East Grinstead - 12/11/2025

• Lloyds Falmouth - 13/11/2025

• Lloyds Feltham - 04/11/2025

• Lloyds Ferndown - 17/11/2025

• Lloyds Fulham - 27/05/2025

• Lloyds Glossop - 09/03/2026

• Lloyds Godalming - 29/05/2025

• Lloyds Herne Bay - 21/05/2025

• Lloyds Hexham - 05/11/2025

• Lloyds Hornchurch Station Lane - 11/09/2025

• Lloyds Houghton le Spring - 10/03/2026

• Lloyds Hucknall - 04/03/2026

• Lloyds Kidderminster - 16/10/2025

• Lloyds Launceston - 12/05/2025

• Lloyds Leeds Crossgates - 20/08/2025

• Lloyds Leominster - 18/11/2025

• Lloyds Leyland - 08/05/2025

• Lloyds Liverpool Breck Rd - 04/03/2026

• Lloyds Loughton - 12/11/2025

• Lloyds Louth - 07/05/2025

• Lloyds Ludlow - 20/05/2025

• Lloyds Manchester Moston - 11/03/2026

• Lloyds Manchester Newton Heath - 05/11/2025

• Lloyds Margate - 14/05/2025

• Lloyds Pembroke Dock - 26/06/2025

• Lloyds Peterlee Yoden Way - 03/03/2026

• Lloyds Plymstock - 04/11/2025

• Lloyds Pontardawe - 19/11/2025

• Lloyds Pontyclun - 12/05/2025

• Lloyds Prudhoe - 15/05/2025

• Lloyds Rayleigh - 20/05/2025

• Lloyds Seaton - 11/03/20265

• Lloyds Sheffield Woodhouse - 11/11/2025

• Lloyds Shipston-on-Stour - 11/11/2025

• Lloyds Sleaford - 12/03/2026

• Lloyds Southall - 15/10/2025

• Lloyds Southsea - 02/06/2025

• Lloyds Stoke-on-Trent - 30/10/2026

• Lloyds Thornbury Avon - 26/02/2026

• Lloyds Tooting - 08/10/2025

• Lloyds Tunstall - 09/03/2026

• Lloyds Walthamstow - 22/10/2025

• Lloyds Welwyn Garden City - 11/06/2025

• Lloyds Wymondham - 12/03/2026

Halifax

• Halifax Balham - 22/05/2025

• Halifax Bangor (N Ireland) - 29/05/2025

• Halifax Barrow in Furness - 10/09/2025

• Halifax Bexleyheath - 23/10/2025

• Halifax Birmingham Bearwood - 02/03/2026

• Halifax Blackpool Lytham Road - 29/10/2025

• Halifax Bolton - 20/11/2025

• Halifax Brentwood - 10/09/2025

• Halifax Bromsgrove - 29/05/2025

• Halifax Cannon Street - 28/05/2025

• Halifax Carmarthen - 06/10/2025

• Halifax Castleford - 08/09/2025

• Halifax Cirencester - 25/09/2025

• Halifax Clapham Junction - 23/09/2025

• Halifax Crewe - 14/10/2025

• Halifax Derby East St - 23/10/2025

• Halifax Eltham - 29/10/2025

• Halifax Epsom - 15/09/2025

• Halifax Erdington - 24/09/2025

• Halifax Felixstowe - 02/06/2025

• Halifax Fleetwood - 25/06/2025

• Halifax Folkestone - 09/10/2025

• Halifax Fulham - 08/05/2025

• Halifax Gainsborough - 02/06/2025

• Halifax Hayes - 06/10/2025

• Halifax Hexham - 05/11/2025

• Halifax Horsforth - 24/02/2025

• Halifax Hove - 20/10/2025

• Halifax Huntingdon - 15/05/2025

• Halifax Kingsbury - 02/06/2025

• Halifax Kingswood - 08/10/2025

• Halifax Launceston - 03/06/2025

• Halifax Leek - 04/06/2025

• Halifax Letchworth - 03/06/2025

• Halifax London Strand - 08/05/2025

• Halifax Long Eaton - 18/09/2025

• Halifax Mold - 16/10/2025

• Halifax Nelson - 04/03/2026

• Halifax Northwich - 03/09/2025

• Halifax Omagh - 19/05/2025

• Halifax Peterlee - 03/03/2026

• Halifax Pontypridd - 15/07/2025

• Halifax Rayleigh - 20/05/2025

• Halifax Rhyl - 23/09/2025

• Halifax Richmond (Surrey) - 16/09/2025

• Halifax Sittingbourne - 15/10/2025

• Halifax Skegness - 03/09/2025

• Halifax Sleaford - 06/11/2025

• Halifax Southport - 07/10/2025

• Halifax St Annes - 12/06/2025

• Halifax St Austell - 13/05/2025

• Halifax Stevenage Queensway - 23/10/2026

• Halifax Telford - 22/10/2025

• Halifax Walkden - 25/09/2025

• Halifax Wallasey - 04/09/2025

• Halifax Waltham Cross - 27/05/2025

• Halifax Welwyn Garden City - 11/06/2025

• Halifax Wickford - 10/11/2025

• Halifax Wilmslow - 19/05/2025

• Halifax Winton - 04/06/2025

• Halifax Woolwich - 01/10/2025

Bank of Scotland

• Bank of Scotland Alexandria - 02/03/2026

• Bank of Scotland Annan - 02/03/2026

• Bank of Scotland Barrhead - 21/05/2025

• Bank of Scotland Bishopbriggs - 04/03/2026

• Bank of Scotland Edinburgh Corstorphine West - 29/10/2025

• Bank of Scotland Edinburgh Wester Hailes - 27/05/2025

• Bank of Scotland Helensburgh - 05/03/2026

• Bank of Scotland Kirkintilloch - 22/05/2025

• Bank of Scotland Moffat - 04/06/2025

• Bank of Scotland Peebles - 27/05/2025

• Bank of Scotland Pitlochry - 30/10/2025

• Bank of Scotland Sanquhar - 28/05/2025

• Bank of Scotland Thornhill - 03/11/2025

• Bank of Scotland Uddingston - 22/05/2025

Digital Shift Drives Branch Closures

Lloyds attributed the branch closures to increasing number of customers choosing to bank online or through their mobile devices rather than visiting physical locations. Lloyds reported that transactions at these branches have dropped by an average of 48% in the last five years as customers increasingly rely on its mobile app for payments.

Once these closures are complete, the Lloyds network will have 386 branches, Halifax will have 281, and Bank of Scotland will have 90. The bank confirmed that all staff at the closing branches will be offered other jobs within the company.

'Which?', a consumer advocacy group, reported that banks and building societies have shuttered 6,266 branches since January 2015, an average of about 53 closures every month.

A Lloyds spokesperson assured that there's no dearth of banking options, partly due to a policy allowing customers to use services at any of its brand locations—a move that a union cautioned could lead to further branch closures.

The Future of Banking: Shared Hubs And Cash Access

'Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches,' she said, as reported by BBC. 'Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a banking hub.'

However, only 100 of these shared banking hubs—where multiple banks offer essential services in one location—currently operate across the UK, and another 100 are planned. There are worries that some of these hubs lack the necessary equipment, like printers.

Reynolds stated that the government is dedicated to opening more of these shared banking hubs to guarantee that everyone, especially vulnerable individuals, can access cash. However, she dismissed the idea of making it law that shops and service providers must accept cash and that businesses are free to choose to operate as cashless establishments if they prefer.