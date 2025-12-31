A budget hotel stay in central London has become an unexpected flashpoint online after a visitor shared footage of what he described as a 'dangerous' and unsettling entrance to several guest rooms, sparking widespread debate about safety, standards, and what travellers should expect for the price.

The viral moment began on 30 December 2025, when London-based photographer Alastair Hilton posted a video walkthrough on X showing an external alleyway used to access ground-floor rooms at the Travelodge London Central Aldgate East.

Within hours, the post had crossed 1.5 million views, drawing thousands of reactions from users who were stunned by what they saw.

A Public Alleyway as a Hotel Entrance

Hilton's video reportedly starts on Chamber Street, showing the side of the hotel under clear daylight. From there, the camera moves into a narrow public alley running alongside the building.

In the video, it's particularly visible that the passage is littered, marked with graffiti, and partially shadowed even during the day. As the clip continues, it reveals a dimly lit orange-painted corridor, where keycard-operated doors lead directly to rooms numbered 3 through 5.

And now I’m here, wandering around London. Imagine you’ve booked this Travelodge for your holiday in London. I’d love to see the trip advisor reviews of anyone who’s stayed in rooms 3-5 here… pic.twitter.com/d3jADVrTkY — Alastair Hilton (@London_W4) December 30, 2025

Throughout the walkthrough, debris is visible on the ground, including trash and items that commentators identified as drug paraphernalia.

The hotel in question was quickly identified by users as the Travelodge London Central Aldgate East, a well-known budget property in the city's East End, close to landmarks such as Tower Bridge and St Katharine Docks.

Online Reaction: 'Sketchy' and 'Unsafe'

The response on X was swift and blunt. Hundreds of replies described the alleyway as sketchy, unsafe, and dystopian, with many users imagining the experience of navigating it after dark or alone. Several people claiming to be former guests said the alley is a public thoroughfare, not private hotel property, and is frequently used by rough sleepers.

One user recalled walking through the passage at night and encountering people actively using drugs. Another suggested travellers should always check Google Street View before booking budget hotels to avoid similar surprises.

Meanwhile, humour also found its way into the discourse, with fake reviews jokingly describing the stay as a 'post-apocalyptic experience' or likening the entrance to a horror film set. However, the dominant reaction focused on safety, particularly for solo travellers.

Reviews Echo the Viral Concerns

While the video may have shocked first-time viewers, long-standing reviews suggest the alleyway is not a new issue. TripAdvisor reviews dating back several years mention ground-floor rooms accessed via a public alley, often described as dark, dingy, or unpleasant.

One review referenced a 'grubby room accessed via a public alleyway with graffiti everywhere,' while another warned guests about the environment late at night.

Trustpilot and Trivago summaries reflect a split experience. Some guests report no issues, particularly those staying on higher floors, while others say the external access left them uncomfortable enough to avoid returning.

Importantly, multiple reviewers note that the problem is specific to rooms 3–5, which require guests to exit the main reception and re-enter through the alley.

Is The Property Safe to Stay?

Travellers who are considering their property must know that the Travelodge London Central Aldgate East is positioned as a low-cost option, with room rates often dipping below £50 per night. Its appeal lies in its central location and accessibility to transport rather than luxury or aesthetics.

Many commenters acknowledged that guests booking at that price point may expect compromises.

Several users pointed out that the alleyway is public land, limiting what the hotel can legally control. As of the viral post, Travelodge had not issued a public response.

The clip has since been shared beyond X, reigniting broader conversations about urban safety, hotel transparency, and how much responsibility budget chains bear when guest access routes pass through public spaces.