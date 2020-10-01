It is a popular opinion among political pundits, global media, and people in general that the first debate for the 2020 United States presidential elections was a chaotic mess. While Donald Trump-Joe Biden's disastrous face-off caught all the attention, a few noticed the outfit choices of the Trump team which appeared to be coordinated.

Though there was hardly anything new about the US president Donald Trump's navy suit and striped tie, his wife Melania Trump made a style statement in a power suit. The first lady, whose outfit choices have often led to people searching for hidden messages, wore a black-and-white pinstripe pantsuit by Dolce & Gabbana, reports Vanity Fair.

Senior White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump also went for business chic in a cream blazer, wrap belt, and matching pants by Gabriela Hearst, metallic, gold stilettos, and a quilted Chanel purse. Meanwhile, Trump Jr.'s girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle stood out in a structured white top and matching pants.

The rest of the women in the Trump team including first daughter Tiffany Trump appeared to have coordinated their outfit as they all wore dark colours, mostly black. While Tiffany wore a hot pink blazer over a navy blue turtleneck, her half-brother Eric Trump's wife Lara opted for a black dress.

Melania and Ivanka also posed together for a selfie with Tiffany and Lara showing a united front after a book by the FLOTUS's former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claimed of her rivalry with Ivanka.

Apart from her power-dressing, Melania made headlines for her stiff greeting to her husband after the debate concluded. Social media users believe that while Jill and Joe Biden affectionately greeted each other with a warm embrace, Melania and Trump gave each other nods and business-like smiles.

"He thought for a half second she would kiss him, but Melanie shut that s**t down," a Twitter user wrote, while another commented: "@FLOTUS is counting down the days until she can file for divorce."

Interestingly, Melania was the only Trump who did not take off her face mask to watch the debate, though she removed it when she went to greet her spouse at the end. Jil Biden, however, kept her mask on at the stage as well.

According to a report in HuffPost, it was a mandatory requirement for those attending the presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, to wear a protective face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. A Cleveland Clinic doctor even approached unmasked members of the audience on Trump's side of the room with masks in tow, but a Bloomberg reporter on site claimed that the doctor told him she was refused.