A mysterious film reel hidden for decades has emerged as potentially devastating evidence against one of history's most famous Bigfoot sightings, raising questions about whether millions of people were fooled by an elaborate hoax that generated a fortune.

The documentary Capturing Bigfoot, directed by Marq Evans, claims to uncover evidence that Roger Patterson's legendary 1967 footage was staged, including a previously lost recording believed to show a rehearsal filmed one year earlier.

The revelations also explore allegations of financial disputes, family secrets and betrayal surrounding the 59-second film that transformed Bigfoot into a worldwide phenomenon.

1966 Bigfoot Film Allegedly Exposes Secret Rehearsal

The documentary's central revelation involves a 16mm film reel reportedly recorded in 1966, a year before Patterson captured his famous footage in Northern California. According to People, the rediscovered recording was brought to Evans' attention by Teresa Brooks, whose father, Norm Johnson, had worked in Boeing's film department.

The footage, reportedly lasting approximately 40 seconds, appears to depict an earlier attempt to recreate the encounter that would later captivate audiences worldwide. The documentary also features Bob Heironimus, a former Patterson associate who claims he wore the Bigfoot costume seen in the original recording.

While the revelations strengthen the documentary's argument that the sighting was staged, they do not constitute independently verified forensic proof.

Hidden Fur Coats Raise Bigfoot Hoax Suspicions

Further questions emerge through Patterson's son, Clint, who recalls discovering second-hand fur coats inside his father's normally locked shed. The discovery takes on significance alongside allegations that the creature was actually someone wearing an elaborate costume.

Patterson had also demonstrated an interest in illustrating mysterious creatures, publishing Do Abominable Snowmen of America Really Exist? in 1966.

Clint, who initially believed his father's account, eventually came to accept that the footage had been staged, according to reporting on the documentary. The film examines how the alleged deception affected Patterson's family and those involved in the original recording.

Bigfoot's Million-Dollar Empire Sparks Financial Claims

Beyond the alleged hoax, Capturing Bigfoot investigates how Patterson commercialised the footage. Following its release, Patterson appeared on popular television programmes and toured cinemas, reportedly charging audiences $2 (£1.50) to watch the mysterious creature.

According to Variety, the operation generated revenue equivalent to millions of dollars in today's money. However, the documentary describes disputes over where those earnings went.

Patterson's brother-in-law, Al DeAtly, reportedly received substantial proceeds that helped support his construction business. Meanwhile, Bob Gimlin, Patterson's companion during the 1967 encounter, reportedly received nothing despite his involvement.

The financial accounts raise questions about the distribution of profits, although the reporting does not establish criminal fraud.

Famous 1967 Bigfoot Footage Remains Controversial

Recorded on 20 October 1967, the Patterson-Gimlin film shows a large, hairy figure walking through a Northern California forest before briefly turning towards the camera.

Its authenticity has divided researchers for decades.

Anatomy professor Jeff Meldrum has argued that visible anatomical details support the creature's authenticity. Former Hollywood make-up artist Bill Munns has similarly questioned whether costume technology available in 1967 could have produced such convincing imagery.

Evans' documentary challenges those assessments through newly discovered footage and testimony from people connected to Patterson.

The film also examines the financial and personal consequences of the recording, which remains among the most recognisable pieces of alleged Bigfoot evidence.