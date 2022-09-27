The 369th Set for Life drawing happened on Monday. The winning numbers were: 11, 21, 25, 28, 39 and the Life Ball was 06. The drawing machine used was Excalibur 2, and the ball set was SFL6.

There were no winners of the grand prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years in the September 12 drawing, but one lucky player was able to bag the second jackpot of £10,000 per month for 1 year.

The Set For Life National Lottery draw's top prize is rewarded to players who are able to match 5 numbers and the life ball. The jackpot is long-term continuous winnings of £10,000 deposited in the winner's bank account every month for the next 30 years. That's £120,000 per year for an accumulated total of £3.6m!

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

According to the National Lottery website, this drawing had a grand total of 182,486 winners. There were 24 players who won £250 each for matching 4 numbers and the life ball. There were also 1,391 winners of £30 each for matching 3 numbers and the life ball.

Since 2004, the Big Lottery Fund has allocated over £9.4 Billion raised by the National Lottery to 130,000 "good causes" across the UK. In 2018, their annual report showed that 1 in 8 people in the UK has benefited from their projects.

The Set for Life draw takes place at 8 pm every Monday and Thursday. Players can cast their numbers daily until 11 pm or 7:30 pm on draw days. Play continues after all draws at 9 pm.

Each Set for Life ticket costs £1.50. All interested players should choose five main numbers from 1 to 47 and one "Life Ball" from 1 to 10.