David Schwimmer, the 59-year-old actor best known for his iconic portrayal of Ross Geller on Friends, was spotted alongside Eliana Jolkovsky.

Jolkovsky, a 29-year-old, has been linked to the actor since they were first seen together in January 2025 at the high-end Beverly Hills restaurant Spago.

The couple shared a 'rare public display of affection,' walking hand in hand while maintaining a low profile. The outing took place on Friday, 26 December 2025, as the pair enjoyed a post-Christmas dinner date.

The duo was photographed navigating the chilly evening air in New York City, a city Schwimmer has long called home since leaving the Los Angeles limelight.

The notoriously private actor appeared relaxed as he bundled up against the New York winter in a black overcoat, black pants, black-and-white sneakers, and a matching baseball cap.

Jolkovsky, who completed her medical degree in 2021, opted for a chic monochromatic look featuring a black sheer-skirted dress, a cropped fluffy jacket, and tall leather boots.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, this latest appearance marks a significant departure from Schwimmer's usual 'media-shy' approach to his romantic endeavours, signalling a growing comfort in their public partnership.

A New Chapter Following a Quiet Divorce

For Schwimmer, this burgeoning romance follows a lengthy period of focus on his role as a father and co-parent.

The actor was previously married to British artist and photographer Zoë Buckman, whom he met in London while directing the 2007 comedy Run Fatboy Run.

The pair secretly wed in 2010 but announced their separation in April 2017, later finalising a divorce that industry insiders have cited as a 'gold standard' for amicable Hollywood splits.

Despite the end of their marriage, Schwimmer and Buckman remain close, frequently appearing together at social justice marches and sharing the responsibilities of raising their 14-year-old daughter, Cleo Buckman Schwimmer.

Buckman has publicly praised Schwimmer as a 'best co-parent,' noting that his presence allows her to pursue her artistic practice in London and New York. This stable domestic foundation has seemingly provided the space for the Goosebumps star to move forward with Jolkovsky, away from the intense tabloid scrutiny that once defined his Friends-era fame.

Navigating the 'Friends' Legacy and Future Projects

The public interest in Schwimmer's love life remains high, mainly due to the enduring popularity of Friends and the 'major crush' he famously admitted to having on co-star Jennifer Aniston during the 2021 reunion.

While fans once hoped for a real-life 'Ross and Rachel' romance, both actors have consistently maintained they are 'like siblings,' with Aniston recently dismissing dating rumours as 'bizarre.'

Instead, Schwimmer has pivoted his energy toward more grounded dramatic roles and his work with the Lookingglass Theatre Company in Chicago.

His most recent television appearance in Disney+'s Goosebumps: The Vanishing saw him tackling a darker, more paternal role, a reflection of his own evolution off-screen.

As he enters 2026, the actor appears to be successfully balancing his status as a television legend with a grounded, intimate personal life that prioritises privacy over the typical Hollywood spectacle.

A Relationship Defined by Common Ground

Beyond the nearly 30-year age gap that has sparked minor online chatter, Schwimmer and Jolkovsky are reportedly bonded by shared values and cultural heritage.

Jolkovsky's work as a medical professional and her vocal Jewish activism, which included appearing on news segments in 2024 to discuss campus protests, align with Schwimmer's own long-standing commitment to social causes, including his work with the Rape Treatment Centre in Santa Monica.

As the couple moves into their second year together, their 'low-key but intimate' approach seems to be the winning formula.

By avoiding the red-carpet frenzy and opting for quiet dinner dates in New York, Schwimmer is maintaining the boundary he has spent years building between his public persona and his private happiness.

For the man who spent a decade as everyone's favourite 'divorced' palaeontologist, life in late 2025 appears remarkably settled and affectionate.