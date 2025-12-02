Miley Cyrus has sparked a fresh wave of engagement rumours after being photographed wearing a striking diamond ring on her left ring finger at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles.

Though the singer has not confirmed anything, the eye-catching piece of jewellery, also seen in her recent birthday photos, has sparked widespread speculation online, with fans questioning whether she and boyfriend Maxx Morando may be taking the next step in their relationship.

The Ring That Started the Buzz

The biggest conversation of the night centred around Miley Cyrus' massive diamond ring, which she wore prominently on her left ring finger as she walked the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Fans quickly linked the sparkler to the one she had shown in her 33rd birthday photos on 23 November, noting that the ring appears set on a gold band and was seemingly positioned toward photographers for complete visibility.

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando at Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere pic.twitter.com/AnB7ZuwDJH — MileyUpdates (@MileyUpdates) December 2, 2025

Cyrus paired it with another diamond ring on her left index finger, making her hands a clear focal point. The rest of her jewellery—particularly her diamond choker—worked seamlessly with her glamorous black gown. The strapless sequin bodice, billowing ruffled skirt, voluminous waves, and dramatic makeup created an Old Hollywood look that drew admiration from onlookers and added to the buzz surrounding the ring.

Despite the speculation, Cyrus and her representatives have not commented on whether the ring signifies an engagement, leaving fans to speculate based solely on what they observed.

Inside Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's Relationship

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been dating since late 2021, when they were set up on a blind date, an experience Cyrus later described playfully, admitting the date was 'blind' for her but not entirely for him. Their relationship was publicly confirmed in 2022, though the pair have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight.

Cyrus has openly acknowledged their six-year age gap, referring to herself jokingly as a 'cougar,' but has also emphasised that she views the age difference positively. She has spoken warmly about Morando's outlook on life, noting that although he grew up differently, their personalities and sense of humour align closely.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are engaged omggg 😭😭😭. Conratsss. I love this so much for them pic.twitter.com/ToKZgBShjA — Mileynewws (@mileynewws) December 2, 2025

In interviews, she has said they 'don't take life too seriously,' describing him as someone grounded, supportive, and aligned with her evolving lifestyle.

Morando, a professional drummer, has appeared alongside Cyrus at select major events, including the Oscars and Vanity Fair After Party earlier this year. His appearance at the Avatar premiere, smiling beside Cyrus, who recorded the film's ballad Dream As One, reinforced their united front as speculation grew around her newly spotted ring.

A Look Back at Miley's Relationship History

Cyrus' love life has long been a topic of public interest, particularly her decade-long on-and-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth. The pair married in December 2018 after surviving the destruction of their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire, but separated eight months later, finalising their divorce in early 2020.

Cyrus has described the end of their marriage as deeply painful, particularly the public speculation and rumours. She has repeatedly clarified that their separation unfolded over time and was not tied to infidelity. Her 2023 hit Flowers, widely perceived as a reflection on the breakup, marked a period of self-reflection and autonomy.

In a new development, Hemsworth recently became engaged himself, a milestone that has resurfaced public conversation around both former partners' new chapters.

While Cyrus has moved forward with Morando, Hemsworth's engagement adds another layer to how fans contextualise Cyrus' romantic timeline, and may be partly why her own diamond ring has generated such widespread interest.

Furthermore, whether the moment was simply a fashion choice or a subtle announcement remains to be confirmed, as neither the couple nor their close ones has given an official nod.