Lucas Bravo has lifted the lid on serious doubts that nearly ended his time on Emily in Paris, revealing he once wanted out of Netflix's glossy hit altogether.

The French actor made the admission as season five finally dropped on Netflix, bringing Gabriel back onto screens worldwide.

While fans welcomed his return, Bravo admitted staying seldom happened. Frustration with the character's direction built quietly over the years, eventually pushing him to the brink of walking away.

Emily in Paris season five marks Gabriel's return despite that uncertainty. Behind the scenes, Lucas Bravo had already reached a breaking point after season four.

Playing Emily's primary love interest no longer felt rewarding. Instead, repeated emotional loops began draining enthusiasm. That creative fatigue explains why his future with the show once looked far from secure.

Lucas Bravo has portrayed Gabriel since season one. Early episodes framed him as charming, confident, and central to Emily's Parisian life.

Over time, however, constant reversals in his story weighed heavily. That on-again off-again tension mirrored Bravo's own growing dissatisfaction. By season four's end, he openly questioned whether he wanted to continue.

Bravo Was Frustrated With His Character's Story Arc

After season four aired, Lucas Bravo spoke candidly about struggles with Gabriel's direction. In an interview with IndieWire, he admitted feeling distant from the role, saying, 'I've never been so far away from him.' That distance stemmed from how Gabriel evolved across seasons.

Bravo explained that his character became increasingly passive and disconnected. Those traits made filming harder with each episode. 'As they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings... always victimising and always being completely lost in translation, it kind of became not fun for me.' The comment revealed a growing disconnect between actor and role.

His concerns did not stop there. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Lucas said Gabriel needed to 'get his s**t together'. Playing someone 'melancholic, sad, depressed and lost' season after season no longer felt like comedy. According to Bravo, the tone drifted far from the show's original promise.

One remark quickly stood out. Lucas joked that watching Gabriel's storyline felt like seeing a character he loved being 'slowly turned into guacamole'. While delivered lightly, meaning landed clearly. His patience had worn thin.

Contract details added pressure. Bravo revealed his agreement ended after season four, so season five came with no guarantee. With creative direction heading in a direction he disliked, leaving became a genuine option.

He also highlighted strict creative limits. 'We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want, and we have to comply.' Under those rules, staying felt uncertain.

What Made Bravo Stay in the Show?

Despite all that, Lucas Bravo returned for season five. The decision did not involve tense talks or drawn-out deals. Show creator Darren Star confirmed that. 'No conversations at all, actually,' he told The Hollywood Reporter. 'He just wanted to be part of the season and trusted me that he'd be happy.'

This time, Gabriel follows a different path. Season five places him on his own journey, separate from Emily. Darren explained the shift clearly. 'There wasn't really room in the story for Emily and Gabriel,' he said.

Still, Gabriel remained essential. Darren added that the character formed part of the show's fabric from the start. Losing him entirely never felt right. That reassurance helped Bravo believe change was possible.

For now, Lucas Bravo remains part of Emily in Paris. Season five now streams on Netflix. His candid remarks reveal pressures behind one of streaming's biggest romances, showing even global success cannot always mask creative frustration.