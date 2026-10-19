French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is facing pressure to respond to a violent weekend that saw some of the worst civil unrest in France in years. The government held an emergency meeting on Sunday, 18 October 2026, as authorities faced questions over their handling of the disorder.

But as some residents rioted, looted and set infrastructure on fire, others turned their anger towards President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. The couple were seen attending a Céline Dion concert in Paris on 16 October.

Did the Macrons Watch the Céline Dion Concert?

The Macrons attended Dion's concert in Paris on Friday, 16 October 2026, the night before the latest wave of major unrest intensified. The protests had already been building since September, beginning with student demonstrations over understaffing and deteriorating facilities at Lycée Antoine-de-Saint-Exupéry in Créteil.

An estimated 550,000 to 800,000 people took to the streets across France over the weekend, according to reports. While many demonstrated peacefully, some groups looted shops, set fires and attacked public buildings and police.

The student protests spread to other areas, with pupils raising similar concerns about school conditions. The demonstrations eventually grew into a broader expression of anger over France's rising cost of living and deteriorating public services. The Macrons' concert appearance then became a target of criticism online, with misleading posts claiming they had been sipping champagne while France was burning.

Social Media Reactions

'Anger is growing in France after President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, were spotted at a Céline Dion concert in Paris on Friday night, amid widespread unrest across the country,' one social media post read. Another post mocked the president's decision to attend the concert: 'Emmanuel Macron last night while France is burning to the ground: "Hmmm... Take Brigitte to a Celine Dion concert or save France? Hard choices...."'

Some also referenced Marie Antoinette, a symbol of royal excess in French history. One post said: 'Marie Antoinette sends her regards! While France is burning, the Macrons are partying it up at the Celine Dion concert. The Titanic is sinking and the ship's band keeps on playing.'

Anger is growing in France after President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, were spotted at a Céline Dion concert in Paris on Friday night, amid widespread unrest across the country.



Macron is scheduled to address the nation at 8 p.m. today, according to the Élysée… — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 18, 2026

Emmanuel Macron last night while France is burning to the ground:



"Hmmm... Take Brigitte to a Celine Dion concert or save France? Hard choices...." pic.twitter.com/Xkxlmi7Ius — Vesper (@vesperdigital) October 18, 2026

Marie Antoinette lässt grüßen!



Während Frankreich brennt, feiern Macrons ausgelassen beim Celine Dion Konzert.



Die Titanic sinkt und die Bordkapelle spielt weiter.

pic.twitter.com/CZ95PIvw9x — Georg Pazderski (@Georg_Pazderski) October 18, 2026

On Saturday night, Macron addressed the unrest and condemned the violence. He also shared a statement on social media. 'No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished,' Macron said.

'To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so,' he added.

Aucune place pour la violence dans notre République.



Ceux qui ont cassé, attaqué les préfectures comme les commerces, pillé jusqu’à nos mairies, seront poursuivis et punis.



Aux forces de l’ordre, garantes du droit à manifester, je dis le soutien de la Nation.



Nous ferons tous… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2026

Warm-Up Before the 2027 Election?

Lecornu believes some of the violent protests could be a warm-up for the upcoming presidential election, with the first round scheduled for 18 April 2027. 'To those who clearly want to use these acts of violence as a "warm-up" before the presidential election, I say this plainly: we will not be intimidated. No one will impose their political agenda through violence,' Lecornu said.

Les manifestations pacifiques ont toute leur place dans notre République. Les incendies, les pillages et les attaques n’en ont aucune.



Aujourd’hui, des groupes d’ultragauche ont organisé la violence dans plusieurs villes de France ; des délinquants s’y sont mêlés pour piller et… — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) October 17, 2026

The backlash over the Macrons' concert appearance has added another political dimension to France's unrest. However, the protests began before the concert and reflect broader grievances over living costs, public services and school conditions.