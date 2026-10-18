French President Emmanuel Macron linked rising fuel prices to the conflict in the Persian Gulf in a televised address on Sunday, 18 October, after protests over the cost of living escalated into looting, arson and clashes with police. He said France had not taken part in the conflict driving the energy shock and distinguished peaceful demonstrators with legitimate grievances from those responsible for destruction.

The address followed US President Donald Trump's declaration on Truth Social that 'France is burning!' Trump blamed immigration for the unrest, although French authorities had not established that link. Macron did not mention the US president and confirmed that a previously scheduled Gulf visit would go ahead as France sought additional fuel supplies.

Macron Links Fuel Prices to the Persian Gulf Conflict

Macron attributed rising fuel prices to the consequences of the conflict in the Persian Gulf, which he said France had not joined. He acknowledged the grievances of peaceful protesters while condemning the violence and destruction that accompanied the marches.

The president ordered reviews of intelligence gathering and police preparations. He also said the government would act to allow prefects, its senior representatives in local areas, to prohibit demonstrations where necessary to protect public buildings and businesses.

Macron called for concrete proposals involving students, teachers, trade unions, lawmakers and business leaders.

The protests followed weeks of student demonstrations over school conditions and teacher shortages. They widened to include anger over living costs, public services and fuel prices, echoing France's 2018 yellow-vest movement, which began over fuel taxes before expanding into a broader challenge to Macron's economic policies.

The Concert With Brigitte Macron

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, attended Céline Dion's concert at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre on Friday, 16 October, the evening before the nationwide demonstrations.

The Canadian singer was performing the penultimate show of the residency's first run, with further Paris dates scheduled for May 2027.

The couple watched from a private box at the venue, formerly known as Paris La Défense Arena, according to Le Parisien, which reported that they arrived and left discreetly.

Videos circulating on social media showed Brigitte Macron singing and dancing during the performance. The outing preceded Saturday's scenes of burning buildings, damaged shops and clashes with police; it did not take place during those attacks.

Trump Blames Immigration for France's Unrest

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday: 'France is burning!' He claimed immigration had shattered the country and urged the government to close its borders, blaming people from what he called an 'entirely different world'.

French authorities had not linked immigration to the rioting. Officials instead attributed some of the violence to radical far-left groups and people involved in looting.

Macron did not directly address Trump's immigration claims. His speech focused on fuel prices, peaceful protest and the government's response to the destruction.

His explanation of energy-price pressures concerned the grievances behind the demonstrations, rather than an assertion that the Gulf conflict accounted for every act of violence.

Gulf Trip Aims to Secure Additional Energy Supplies

Macron is due to visit Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar from 19 to 21 October. Senior executives from TotalEnergies and Engie are expected to accompany him.

The itinerary had been announced before Saturday's unrest. Macron confirmed during his address that he would depart as scheduled, following uncertainty over whether he would remain in France to oversee the response.

The mission follows disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy shipments. The Élysée said Macron would seek commitments for additional diesel and petrol deliveries and discuss shipping security and alternative supply routes.

Officials have not quantified how much additional supply could reduce prices at French petrol stations.

Arrests and Damage Raise Pressure on Macron

Saturday's demonstrations drew about 550,000 people, according to official figures, while organisers put turnout at 800,000. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez later put the nationwide arrest total at 2,400.

In Limoges, a fire severely damaged the historic town hall after people broke into the building. Shops and streets were also damaged in Paris, where police made hundreds of arrests.

The government is now pursuing reviews of security preparations alongside efforts to address the grievances raised by peaceful demonstrators. Macron's Gulf visit will seek additional fuel supplies, while the domestic response includes talks over schools, public services and living costs.