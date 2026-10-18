French President Emmanuel Macron has declared there is 'no place for violence' after a fire largely destroyed a historic town hall in Limoges during nationwide unrest.

About 1,800 people were arrested and hundreds of police officers, firefighters and paramedics were injured, according to the French Interior Ministry. Macron was preparing to address the nation on Sunday, 18 October 2026, as his government faced mounting criticism over its handling of the disorder.

Historic Limoges Town Hall Largely Destroyed in Unrest

The 19th-century town hall in Limoges, central France, was engulfed by fire during the unrest on Saturday, 17 October. Local prefect Maurice Barate said the building was 'largely lost', with the roof collapsing onto the lower floors.

The destruction was among several attacks on public buildings across France. In Marseille, some protesters briefly forced their way into the city hall lobby, while masked individuals damaged a police station.

In Lyon, a fire broke out inside the historic tourist office. The incidents added to concerns over the protection of public buildings as authorities struggled to contain the unrest.

A young man in Saint-Étienne lost a hand in a grenade explosion during the demonstrations, according to the city's mayor, Régis Juanico. His account did not establish the type of grenade or whether it had been deployed by police.

Aucune place pour la violence dans notre République.



Ceux qui ont cassé, attaqué les préfectures comme les commerces, pillé jusqu’à nos mairies, seront poursuivis et punis.



Aux forces de l’ordre, garantes du droit à manifester, je dis le soutien de la Nation.



Nous ferons tous… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2026

Macron Prepares to Address Nation as Arrests Reach at Least 1,800

The violence spread across cities including Paris, Bordeaux, Nice and Marseille, where groups started fires, erected barricades and clashed with police.

The Interior Ministry reported at least 1,800 arrests nationwide. In the Paris region alone, police reported 855 arrests. Burnt-out barricades, smashed shop windows and torched cars remained visible on Sunday as authorities assessed the damage.

Macron condemned the destruction, saying there was 'no place for violence in our republic'. He was due to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The unrest intensified scrutiny of the government's public-order response, with opposition politicians questioning whether officials had adequately anticipated the disorder.

Peaceful Demonstrations Overshadowed by Looting

Saturday's unrest followed largely peaceful marches attended by hundreds of thousands of people across France. Authorities estimated participation at 550,000, while organisers put the figure at 800,000.

Schoolchildren, parents, teachers, grandparents and workers called for improvements to public services. Demonstrators demanded more teachers and repairs to deteriorating school buildings, while others highlighted the rising cost of living.

Protesters accused the government of ignoring their concerns and called for greater investment. Separate groups blocked roads, started fires and confronted police, while masked individuals broke into shops and stole goods.

Numerous businesses were reportedly looted or damaged across the country. The Interior Ministry said several hundred shops had been affected, although a final nationwide damage assessment was not immediately available.

Government Faces Growing Criticism

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez and Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu blamed far-left groups for the violence. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen also accused the far left of responsibility. Those accusations should be distinguished from established findings about who organised or carried out individual attacks.

Lecornu said the government would not be intimidated by violence, while radical-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon accused officials of organisational failures. Mélenchon also condemned looting and destruction, while criticising the government's handling of the demonstrations.

The attacks have left the government facing two distinct pressures: explaining its response to the disorder and addressing the public-service and cost-of-living concerns raised by peaceful demonstrators.