A routine shopping trip at one of New York City's busiest department stores turned into a nightmare when a mother changing her baby's nappy was stabbed from behind in a seventh floor bathroom. At the centre of the case is Kerri Aherne, a 43 year old woman from Massachusetts whose past and recent release from psychiatric care have raised urgent questions about public safety, mental health systems and how such a violent attack could unfold in the middle of the holiday rush.

A Sudden And Shocking Attack Inside Macy's

Police say the attack happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday inside the flagship Macy's store at Herald Square, a landmark packed with shoppers during the festive season. The victim, a 38 year old tourist from California, had stepped into a seventh floor restroom to change her infant daughter when she was allegedly stabbed multiple times from behind.

According to investigators, the woman was struck in the back, shoulder and arm. Her baby was not injured. The victim's husband, who was shopping nearby, rushed to the scene, disarmed the attacker and restrained her until officers arrived. The injured mother was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The New York Police Department described the attack as unprovoked. By the following day, the bathroom showed no visible signs of violence, leaving many shoppers stunned to learn what had happened in such an ordinary setting.

From Psychiatric Care To Alleged Violence

Court documents reveal that Aherne had been released from the Manhattan Psychiatric Center just hours before the alleged stabbing. She told authorities she had been hospitalised for more than a year and had struggled with psychiatric problems for much of her adult life.

Prosecutors say that after her release, Aherne went to Macy's, purchased a knife inside the store and then searched for someone to kill. According to officials, she claimed voices in her head told her she had to kill someone or she herself would be killed.

The revelation has intensified scrutiny of how patients are assessed before being discharged from long term psychiatric facilities, especially those with histories of violent ideation. Aherne reportedly told officials she could no longer tolerate being in hospitals and would rather go to prison than return to psychiatric care.

Suspect's Charges, Court Appearance And Troubling History

Aherne has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

While she has no prior criminal record in New York City, prosecutors revealed she was arrested in Massachusetts in 2018 after allegedly posting threats online about killing Senator Elizabeth Warren and seeking a gun. Authorities say that case also involved psychiatric intervention rather than a traditional prosecution.

Officials further disclosed that Aherne left Massachusetts in the summer of 2024 while on temporary leave from hospital care, travelling to New York by Uber. Her movements since then, and how she came to be released again shortly before the alleged attack, are now central to the investigation.

Fear, Fallout And A City On Edge

Macy's issued a brief statement expressing sadness over the incident and stressing that customer and staff safety remains its top priority. The company declined further comment, deferring to law enforcement.

The victim and her husband both work as civilians for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, adding another layer of shock to the case. Colleagues described the family as shaken but grateful the baby was unharmed.

Beyond the immediate tragedy, the case has reignited debate over mental health care, supervision and public safety in crowded urban spaces. Many New Yorkers have questioned how a woman allegedly in such acute distress was able to leave a psychiatric facility, purchase a weapon and carry out an attack within hours.

For now, the focus remains on the recovery of the victim and the legal fate of Kerri Aherne. But the case has left a lasting chill, reminding shoppers that even the most familiar places can become scenes of sudden violence, and that the systems meant to protect both patients and the public are under intense scrutiny once again.