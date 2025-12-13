A shopping trip turned into a violent and unsettling incident at one of New York City's busiest department stores, after police say a woman identified as Kerri Aherne stabbed a tourist inside Macy's Herald Square.

The attack, which unfolded inside a women's bathroom while a mother was changing her baby, has drawn national attention and raised renewed concerns about public safety during the holiday shopping season.

What Happened at Macy's Herald Square

The stabbing occurred on Thursday afternoon inside the flagship Macy's store in Midtown Manhattan. According to police, the incident took place in a women's restroom on an upper floor of the store, a location typically crowded during peak shopping hours.

Investigators said the victim, a woman visiting New York from California, was changing her baby's diaper when she was suddenly attacked. The assault was described by authorities as unprovoked, with no prior interaction reported between the victim and the suspect.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the store area was secured as officers searched for and detained the suspect.

Condition of the Victim and Child

Police confirmed that the victim was stabbed multiple times, including injuries to her back and arm. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and listed in stable condition.

The baby, who was present during the attack, was not injured. Authorities confirmed the child did not suffer physical harm, though the incident has been described by officials as particularly distressing given the circumstances.

The victim's family was reunited with her following the attack, and no further medical details have been released.

Who Is Kerri Aherne

Kerri Aherne, 43, was identified by police as the suspect arrested at the scene. Authorities said she is originally from Massachusetts, though further personal background details have not been publicly confirmed.

Law enforcement officials have not released information regarding a possible motive and have cautioned against speculation as the investigation continues. At this stage, police have described the attack as isolated, with no indication of a prior relationship between Aherne and the victim.

Charges Filed Against Kerri Aherne

Prosecutors have charged Aherne with several serious offences, including attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Additional charges related to endangering the welfare of a child have also been cited in connection with the incident.

Aherne was taken into custody by the New York Police Department and is expected to appear in court as proceedings move forward. Prosecutors have indicated that the charges reflect the severity of the injuries and the circumstances of the attack.

Police Response and Ongoing Investigation

Police said the suspect was restrained shortly after the stabbing, with officers responding quickly to reports from store staff and shoppers. Investigators are continuing to review security footage from inside Macy's and are interviewing witnesses who were present at the time.

Authorities have not confirmed whether Aherne was acting alone or whether there were any warning signs prior to the incident. The investigation remains active as detectives work to establish a clearer timeline.

Macy's Response

Macy's confirmed it was aware of the stabbing at its Herald Square store and said it was cooperating with law enforcement. In a statement released to Fox News Digital, a company spokesperson said the safety of customers and employees remains a priority, while directing further questions to police.

New York police continue to investigate the incident and have not announced a motive. Authorities have said the case remains active as it proceeds through the court system and have asked anyone with relevant information to contact investigators.