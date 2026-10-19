MAGA commentator Evan Kilgore said he was 'so done with the GOP' on Sunday, 18 October 2026, after President Donald Trump endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's parliamentary election.

His reaction followed Trump's appeal to Israelis nine days before their 27 October vote. Trump had withheld his support for months amid disagreements over Iran and Gaza.

His Truth Social message praised Netanyahu as a partner against Iran and urged Israelis to keep him in power.

Kilgore, a vocal Trump defender on X, rejected the Republican Party. His statement does not establish that he has formally left the GOP or abandoned support for Trump on other issues.

Donald Trump's Netanyahu Endorsement Angers MAGA Commentator

On X, Kilgore complained that Trump posted an 'ESSAY' praising Netanyahu. 'I take back everything I've said...' he wrote, before ending the post with 'I'm so done with the GOP.'

Between those remarks, Kilgore claimed, without evidence, that Trump had been 'subverted by Jewish and Zionist interests.'

The allegation echoes an antisemitic conspiracy theory about Jewish control of political leaders. It does not substantiate why Trump endorsed Netanyahu.

In a Reddit discussion of the episode, some commenters questioned whether Kilgore's break with the GOP would last. Their reactions do not show a wider Republican revolt, and Kilgore's post alone cannot establish one.

Trump's message, addressed 'To the Great People of Israel,' described Netanyahu as 'a Great Warrior Prime Minister' and 'an even greater Partner for Peace in combating the Islamic Republic of Iran.' It also offered his 'Complete and Total Endorsement.'

Trump argued that choosing anyone other than Netanyahu could leave America to confront Iran without its preferred Israeli partner. That was the president's warning, not proof that a different Israeli government would stop cooperating with Washington.

He closed by declaring, 'BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!'

Netanyahu welcomed the intervention. In a message posted on X, the Israeli prime minister thanked Trump for his support and their work together. 'Together we will complete the mission!' he added.

Why Donald Trump's Israeli Election Intervention Breaks Precedent

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that Trump was the first sitting US president to endorse an Israeli election candidate explicitly and publicly.

Previous American presidents had been accused of influencing Israeli politics, but that is different from openly identifying the candidate they want to win.

The electoral system adds another distinction. Israelis will elect party lists to the 120-seat Knesset on 27 October, not vote directly for a prime minister.

Forming a government depends on assembling parliamentary support, with 61 seats needed for a majority. Axios-cited polls showed Netanyahu's coalition falling short of that threshold.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said he had planned to endorse Netanyahu all along. 'I was always going to do that. I just didn't want to do it too soon,' he said. Asked whether he could work with another Israeli leader, Trump left the possibility uncertain.

HOLY SH*T:



Donald Trump just posted an ESSAY on how amazing Benjamin Netanyahu is and endorsed @netanyahu for re-election.



I take back everything I've said...



Trump is TOTALLY fu*king subverted by Jewish and Zionist interests.



I'm so done with the GOP. pic.twitter.com/wVf8eqTkQy — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) October 18, 2026

The endorsement drew competing responses within Israel. Opposition politician Gadi Eisenkot told an event at Tel Aviv University that he respected Trump but insisted Israelis would choose their own prime minister. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the president's support and praised cooperation between the two governments.

Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, raised another objection, pointing to the International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Netanyahu. Issued on 21 November 2024, the warrant concerns alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity relating to Gaza. Netanyahu and Israel reject the allegations. An arrest warrant is not a criminal conviction.

The political stakes remain immediate for Netanyahu, whose campaign now has Trump's unequivocal backing but no guarantee that it will translate into enough seats to govern. Israeli voters, rather than the American president, will determine the next parliament.

For Kilgore, the visible consequence so far is an angry public message. It remains unclear whether he will follow it with a formal departure from the Republican Party or change his position again.