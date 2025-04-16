The Maldives, a picture-perfect island paradise, recently made headlines for a decision that goes beyond its typical tourist allure. While famed for its luxurious resorts and crystal-clear waters, the nation's identity as a Muslim country has taken centre stage, particularly with its recent ban on Israeli passport holders.

This move, rooted in solidarity with Palestine, has sparked global conversation, prompting many to ask: What exactly is the Maldives' relationship with Islam, and how does it influence its international actions?

The Israeli Travel Ban

President Mohamed Muizzu enacted the law to stop Israeli entry into the Maldives just after it passed through parliament on 15 April. 'The ratification reflects the government's firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,' his office said in a statement.

Israel has refuted all charges of genocide. 'The Maldives reaffirms its resolute solidarity with the Palestinian cause,' the statement read. According to a spokesman from Muizzu's office, AFP was told the ban takes effect immediately.

Following earlier discussions of a ban, Israel's foreign ministry had already told its citizens to avoid travel to the Maldives.

Maldives' Islamic Identity

The Maldives, a collection of 1,192 coral islands and an Islamic republic, is famous for its private white beaches, clear blue waters, and remote island escapes. Britannica notes Dhivehi, an Indo-European language, is the official tongue, with Arabic, Hindi, and English also in use. Islam is the state religion.

The 2008 constitution made Islam the official state religion. The law prevents non-Muslims from gaining citizenship, and the People's Majlis cannot create laws against Islamic teachings. The government also includes civil service and human rights commissions.

Israeli Visitors: A Small Part Of Maldives Tourism

Official records indicate that just 59 of the 214,000 foreign visitors in February were from Israel. However, almost 11,000 Israelis travelled to the luxury islands last year, representing a mere 0.6 percent of all tourists.

Groups both opposing and supporting the government in the Maldives pushed Muizzu to block Israeli visitors, showing their stance against the Gaza conflict. The Times of Israel reported that Israel's Foreign Ministry advised its citizens against Maldives trips last year.

"We don’t want your money with blood on it."



The Republic of Maldives is now banning Israeli settlers from entering the country in the aftermath of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/k5J9Xn9mKp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 18, 2024

At that point, the Maldives government declared a cabinet decision to amend legislation, barring Israeli passport holders, and formed a subcommittee to manage the implementation. Citing growing anti-Israel feelings during the Hamas war, Israel issued a travel advisory for its citizens to avoid the Maldives in December 2023.

The warning specifically referenced 'the heightened anti-Israel atmosphere, including public comments by officials.' The Muslim-majority nation and Israel have not had diplomatic relations since they ended in 1974.

Yet, Israelis were allowed entry to the famous island destinations, particularly when the Maldives removed an older ban on Israeli tourists in the early 1990s and looked to restore ties in 2010. Those diplomatic efforts, however, were dropped in 2014. Israeli travel abroad has seen other effects from the war.

Travel And Legal Challenges For Israelis

Many global airlines stopped their flights to Tel Aviv when Gaza and Iran's regional allies attacked Israel. Additionally, pro-Palestinian groups have tried to find Israeli military members travelling overseas, intending to have them detained for alleged war crimes.