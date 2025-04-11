A luxury hotel in the heart of Paris is under fire after a viral video appeared to show its staff racially discriminating against a group of Arab women—despite their confirmed reservation. The clip, posted by Dubai-based influencer and podcaster Layla Saleh, has since ignited an online firestorm, with outraged users flooding the hotel's social media accounts in protest.

Saleh, who regularly shares content on feminism, psychology and culture, filmed the moment she and her friends were turned away from Hotel Costes, allegedly because of their ethnicity. The incident, which many have labelled 'racist', has sparked wider conversations about discrimination in the European hospitality industry—especially towards Middle Eastern visitors.

Viral Video Shows Alleged Racial Profiling at Paris Hotel

In the now-viral TikTok video, Saleh and her friends are shown arriving at Hotel Costes for a reservation they claim to have made earlier that day. Despite confirming their booking, the white receptionist appears to brush them off and instead gives priority to walk-in white customers, who are seated immediately. Meanwhile, Saleh's group is ignored, denied a table, and ultimately asked to leave. Social media erupted in outrage, with many viewers calling it a blatant case of racial profiling.

Dubai influencer Khaleeji, who shared her own video in response to the incident, said: 'So she takes walk-ins of white people but decides that the Middle Eastern girlies are not up to par.' The influencer also highlighted how Costes' Instagram comment section had been flooded with criticism from Saleh's supporters—forcing the hotel to restrict or remove comments from its recent posts.

Online Backlash Mounts as Costes Attempts to Silence Critics

Although Hotel Costes has tried to stem the tide of criticism by limiting or disabling comments, their efforts have only amplified public frustration. Screenshots of removed comments continue to circulate online, with users slamming the hotel for avoiding accountability.

'Absolutely disgusted by your racist staff,' one deleted comment read. Another asked, 'Do you specifically train your white staff to harass customers who are [of] colour?'

A comment that remains visible reads: 'Instead of addressing the situation where your staff discriminated against guests based on their race, you're deleting comments—unacceptable and disgraceful. Taking accountability is the only course of action.'

Phrases like 'Hotel Costes = Racists', 'Where's the compensation for @layla.k.saleh?' and 'Why are you taking off comments? Shame on you!' continue to surface across platforms.

Layla Saleh Responds: 'They Messed with the Wrong Palestinian'

Saleh later took to TikTok to clarify the events and thank her followers for their support. She explained that she and her friends were in Paris to celebrate her brother's Master's graduation and had made a reservation at Costes earlier in the day.

'It's been crickets, which is fine—I don't need a stupid apology from a woman with dry skin,' she said, referencing the receptionist.

Saleh added, 'They messed with the wrong Palestinian,' and praised her supporters by saying, 'The Avengers have nothing on you guys—you go to war for what you believe in.'

She ended her video by switching to French: 'It's not enough that we spend our money here and speak French like the French. Apparently, there's no point. I wish you nothing but what you wish upon others.'

TripAdvisor Reviews Echo Pattern of Discrimination

According to recent TripAdvisor reviews, Saleh's experience may not be an isolated case. One one-star review called the establishment a 'racist disappointment', detailing how they were repeatedly seated in less desirable back rooms while white guests were given terrace seating—even when it was visibly unoccupied.

'This is the first time I have felt the need to write a negative review of any place in the world, and it is hardly surprising it is ranked 971st out of 1,838 hotels in Paris,' the reviewer noted.

Another review reads, 'Quite easily the worst hotel experience by far. The rudest and what appeared to be racist staff ever encountered by myself and my partner.'

Echoes of Discrimination: Serena Williams Denied Entry at Paris Venue

This is not the first time Parisian hospitality has come under fire. In 2024, tennis legend Serena Williams publicly called out the Peninsula Paris for denying her access to its rooftop dining area—even though the restaurant appeared to have empty tables.

'Yikes @peninsulaparis I've been denied access to rooftop to eat in an empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first,' Williams wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The restaurant later apologised, claiming the rooftop had been fully booked and the tables Williams saw were part of a separate, fully reserved restaurant.

A Broader Issue: Racism in European Hospitality

These high-profile cases underscore a concerning trend within the luxury hospitality sector in Paris—and, by extension, Europe. Despite being cosmopolitan and international cities, places like Paris are gaining a reputation for discriminatory behaviour, especially towards people of colour and travellers from the Middle East.

The backlash against Hotel Costes has amplified calls for better inclusivity training and stricter enforcement of anti-discrimination policies in hotels and restaurants. Influencers like Saleh and Williams may have the platform to raise awareness, but countless others experience similar treatment without ever being heard.

As public scrutiny intensifies, businesses will have to reckon with how they treat all guests, not just those who 'look the part'. Whether Hotel Costes will acknowledge the incident and make meaningful changes remains to be seen.

Until then, travellers are taking note—and they're not afraid to call out injustice.