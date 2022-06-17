In a bizzare incident reported from Peru, a virtual public hearing of a corruption case involving Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was interrupted by a video of Brazilian stripper.

The video of male stripper Ricardo Milos appeared on the screen when prosecutor Samuel Rojas was delivering his argument against Castillo. The unexpected development forced the prosecutor to halt the court proceedings. He said: "They are showing very suggestive images."

The virtual hearing was being publicly broadcast on the judiciary branch's television channel. The clip later went viral on social media with the hearing becoming the butt of jokes.

Milos' video had been played through the account of Benji Espinosa, a member of Castillo's defense team. Espinosa has said that he became a victim of a "computer crime," per The Independent.

"The video appeared abruptly, giving the impression that it came from my account, which I reject," Espinosa told Reuters. He has decided to file a complaint with the presiding judge and said that the incident is proof that that the virtual system of the judiciary is vulnerable.

Peru's Supreme Court is hearing a request to launch a probe against the president whether he led a corruption plot involving his former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva or not.

The country's attorney general's office has also launched an investigation against the president, his transport minister and six legislators in connection with crimes related to influence peddling, collusion and "criminal organization."

They will investigate if there was a "network" in the ministry that worked to award public contacts. Castillo is also facing investigations of alleged corruption. His approval ratings are at their lowest even though it has just been nine months since he joined the office.

He is also being probed for alleged irregular purchases in a state oil company and influencing military promotions. Presidents in Peru cannot be indicted by the courts during their term in the office, but they can be investigated.