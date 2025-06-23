Zunilda Hoyos Mendez, 43, a Colombian bodybuilder known internationally as 'She-Hulk', was found dead in her villa on Spain's Costa del Sol on 19 June 2025. Her body was discovered in a pool of blood inside the couple's rented property in Fuengirola, alongside that of her partner, who is believed to have taken his own life shortly after.

The couple had recently returned from Dubai, where Mendez competed in a professional fitness contest. Friends described her as upbeat and focused on her next competition. Few could have foreseen the tragedy that would follow.

What Happened?

Local police believe Mendez was killed with a hammer and sustained multiple head injuries. Her partner, identified as 46-year-old Jarrod Gelling, a US national, was found with fatal knife wounds in the bathroom. Authorities suspect a murder-suicide, although autopsy results are still pending.

The grim discovery was made after a friend, concerned by the lack of contact for over a day, requested a welfare check. Officers forced entry into the luxury villa in the upscale Higuerón West development, where the bodies were found in separate rooms.

When and Where Did It Occur?

The deaths occurred on 19 June, likely between late morning and early afternoon. The villa in Fuengirola—a coastal town popular with British and international expats—was being rented by the couple during a post-competition holiday. Mendez had recently placed third at an NPC Worldwide fitness event in Dubai.

The property, part of a gated community with private security, showed no signs of forced entry. Police confirmed that no other individuals were present and there is no indication anyone else was involved.

Who Was Zunilda Mendez?

Known in the bodybuilding community as 'Amy', Mendez was more than a competitor—she was a rising star in global fitness. With a powerful physique and a loyal online following, she had built a reputation for resilience and kindness. She maintained an active presence on OnlyFans and followed a rigorous daily training routine.

Born in Colombia, Mendez had lived and trained across Europe and the Middle East. Coaches said she was preparing for international competitions in the US, and many believed she was on the verge of breaking into the sport's top tier.

Why Has This Sparked Outrage?

News of her violent death has shocked the bodybuilding world, where Mendez was admired for both her physical strength and generous spirit. The incident has also reignited concerns about domestic violence, particularly among couples living abroad.

Family members revealed that Mendez had considered leaving Gelling, citing troubling behaviour. Her niece told reporters the relationship had recently become 'controlling'. Others claimed Gelling appeared increasingly jealous of Mendez's growing success and online visibility.

How Are Authorities Responding?

Spanish police are conducting a homicide investigation and are treating Gelling's death as a suspected suicide. Investigators have seized digital devices from the property and are interviewing friends and neighbours.

Forensic teams are piecing together the couple's timeline following their return from Dubai, including reviewing phone records and emails to understand their final hours. Official post-mortem results are expected in the coming days.

What Comes Next?

Tributes continue to pour in across social media, with fellow athletes and fans mourning the loss of a woman who, they say, embodied strength and dedication. Her coach, Brandon Rey, said: 'She had just hit her stride. She was unstoppable.'

The tragedy has cast a dark shadow over the bodybuilding world and over a life that, outwardly at least, seemed to be flourishing. For now, Mendez's family awaits answers. And many are left wondering how such a horrific outcome went unnoticed.