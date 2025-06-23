A would-be mass shooting at a Michigan church was averted on Sunday after a gunman opened fire outside CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, only to be fatally shot by armed staff.

Apart from one person who was shot in the leg, worshippers attending the Sunday morning service, around 150 in total, were left shaken but largely unharmed.

According to local media, the attacker was later identified as 31-year-old Brian Browning from Romulus, Michigan. Reports suggest that he had no known ties to the church, and his motive remains unclear, but police believe he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

How the Shooting Unfolded

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, 22 June, outside the church located about 25 miles west of Detroit. According to Wayne Police Chief Ryan Strong, 911 calls began flooding at 11:06 a.m., reporting a man behaving erratically in the church parking lot.

Witnesses described the shooter driving recklessly before exiting his vehicle in a tactical vest and armed with both a rifle and a handgun. He began firing as he approached the church, striking one person in the leg.

'A parishioner struck the gunman with his vehicle as the gunman shot the vehicle repeatedly,' Chief Strong told reporters during a press conference later that evening. 'At least two staff members shot the gunman, causing the fatal wounds.'

Who Was the Shooter?

According to local media reports, police have identified the suspect as a 31-year-old white male from Romulus. Little is known about the man for now, but reports claim that he has no documented ties to CrossPointe Church.

According to police, he had limited prior interaction with law enforcement and no clear criminal history. 'We're not aware of any connections he had to this church,' said Chief Strong. 'His contact with police prior to this incident was quite limited.'

Investigators believe he may have been in the midst of a mental health breakdown, but they are still trying to understand what led him to target the church. Police said that his background is being reviewed by local, state, and federal agencies. 'He acted alone,' they added.

Fortunately, with the decisive and quick action by the church security and staff, the mass tragedy was prevented. However, Browning's sudden and violent actions have left authorities and churchgoers baffled.

Churchgoers Describe Chaos and Terror

Inside the church, the congregation had no idea what was happening at first. The Sunday service had just wrapped up a segment and was being streamed online when the noise from outside cut through the applause.

A live stream video shows someone shouting, 'Everybody to the back, please, everybody come to the back.' This was followed by a scream, a loud bang, and then silence as people fled the room and ducked behind chairs.

USA: A man attempted to carry out a mas shooting at Crosspoint Community Church in Wayne, Michigan.



The attacker reportedly rammed his truck into the church during the worship service, stepped out with a rifle and opened fire on the congregation.



Fortunately, this church was… pic.twitter.com/Xi8Pt0oH8M — Christian Emergency Alliance (@ChristianEmerg1) June 22, 2025

A witness, Wendy Bodin, who spoke to local media, said she was in the lobby taking a phone call when she saw a man sprawled on the grass outside. 'I thought he got hit or crashed his car or was hurt,' she said. Moments later, the shooting started.

She ran and hid in a bathroom, standing on the toilet and locking the door. 'It was the scariest thing I've ever been involved in,' Bodin said. 'We didn't know what was going on, but we knew it was bad.'

Swift Response Credited With Saving Lives

That the gunman didn't make it into the building is, by all accounts, a matter of seconds and preparation. The authorities have praised the quick-thinking actions of both the church's security team and the parishioner who intervened with the shooter's truck.

'We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church's staff members, who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting,' said Chief Strong.

Despite the chaos, only one person, a church staff member, was physically injured, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Meanwhile, the Wayne Police Department is now working closely with state and federal partners, including the FBI, to gather more details about Browning and what may have led to the shooting.