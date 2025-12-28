A glittering wedding at Bath Abbey should be pure joy, yet whispers of family heartbreak have cast a shadow over Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's big day. This 'Adam Peaty, Holly Ramsay Wedding Drama' centres on the swimmer's heartbreaking snub, telling his dad to 'sit at the back' of the church amid a bitter family rift. As celebrity guests cheered the couple down the aisle, one mother's tears highlighted the human cost of a very public rift.

The ceremony unfolded on Dec. 27, 2025 at the historic Bath Abbey in Somerset, drawing over 200 guests including Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham with three of their children, broadcaster Dan Walker, and chef Marcus Wareing. Gordon Ramsay proudly walked his 25-year-old daughter Holly down the aisle, posting on Instagram: 'I'm truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty! I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn't be a prouder Dad xxx.'

Bridesmaids – Peaty's sister Bethany and Holly's sisters Tilly and Megan – wore festive red silk dresses, while the couple departed amid abbey bells at around 1:30 p.m. for a reception at Kin House, a Georgian manor 17 miles away near Chippenham.The exclusive venue, owned by Carole Bamford, hosted 250 for a winter wonderland theme with fireworks and a £100,000 flower display.​

Yet the Peaty side of the pews stood starkly empty, save for Bethany. Caroline Peaty, Adam's mother, stayed away, telling the Daily Mail: 'I don't think they understand how much they have hurt me; it's as if they have cut my heart out. This is the first Christmas that I've not had my family together – my family is broken.' She added: 'They are both still loved, there is nothing I won't forgive, and I want them to have the best day.'

Despite the pain, Caroline sent a card and gift for Adam's 31st birthday on the wedding day itself. The 30-year-old Olympian shares George with ex Eiri Munro, and Caroline's exclusion stings deeper as she helped raise the boy during tough times.​

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's Heartbreaking Family Snub

New details reveal the depth of the divide. A family source told The Sun on Sunday: 'Frankly, it's disgusting that it went ahead without Adam reaching out to his mum and dad beforehand.' Adam reportedly offered his father Mark a last-minute invitation via sister Beth before Christmas – but only to sit at the back of the church, behind plus-ones 'who Adam has probably never even seen or spoken to'. Mark declined, leaving the family to spend a difficult evening together as Caroline broke down over wedding photos. Bethany passed on the message on Dec. 24, but Mark, 65, chose family solidarity over the humiliating spot.​

Tensions trace back to September 2024, when Adam and Holly skipped wider Peaty relatives at their engagement party. Caroline was also absent from Holly's hen do at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds last month, though Tana Ramsay, Victoria Beckham and others attended. Sources point to class clashes – the working-class Peatys versus the affluent Ramsays – with aunt Louise Williams calling the hen exclusions 'divisive and hurtful'. Adam's representative declined comment, framing it as a 'private, family wedding'. Peaty addressed the feud in November, calling it 'deeply upsetting' but vowing to protect his new family unit.​

The fallout has had real effects on people. Caroline, who used to care for Adam's five-year-old son George from a previous relationship, feels she is being portrayed as a 'bad influence'. The pain is compounded by issues with other family members, including arguments with her brother James over mental health. For Mark, 65, and Caroline, the wedding marked a painful milestone. Their home in Staffordshire was a world away from the glamour. Neighbours noted how upset Caroline was, and on Christmas Day the family came together to support her, though the newlyweds were absent.

Peaty and Ramsay's Path to the Altar Amid Turmoil

The couple met in 2021 through Tilly Ramsay on Strictly Come Dancing, went Instagram official a year later, and announced their engagement on Sept. 12, 2024. Security locked down Bath Abbey for the all-day booking – costing thousands in addition to the £2,500 hire fee – barring tourists and phones to protect the event. Holly's glow in her veil and dewy make-up contrasted with Adam's understated presence, while Gordon's beaming pride stole the show. Holly shared bridal prep snaps, ignoring the drama and Adam posted vows praising her as his 'rock'.

This saga underscores wedding pressures amplified by fame: joy for some, isolation for others. Caroline holds no grudges, ready to reconcile if invited, but the silence speaks volumes. As confetti settled, one family's broken Christmas lingers, a reminder that even star-studded vows can't mend every bond. Public reaction splits, with fans slamming Peaty online while others defend his choices amid his 2024 mental health struggles.