A priest was tragically killed, and seven monks were injured in a brutal attack at the Santo Espiritu del Monte Monastery near Valencia, Spain. The assailant, who reportedly declared, "I am Jesus Christ," as he charged into the monastery, targeted the monks one by one in their rooms. Authorities continue to search for the suspect, who fled into the surrounding mountainous area following the attack. According to Metro, the incident has shocked the local community, especially as the region is still recovering from catastrophic floods that claimed over 200 lives.

Disturbing Attack Unfolds in Valencia Monastery

The attack began in the early hours of the morning when the suspect allegedly climbed over the monastery's perimeter fence and stormed inside, confronting monks in their quarters. Gilet's mayor, Salvador Costa, recounted details of the attack to local press, stating, "He entered shouting 'I am Jesus Christ' and began physically attacking the monks with the clear intent to kill." The assailant struck each monk in turn, injuring seven and leaving 76-year-old friar Padre Rafael fatally wounded, per The Mirror.

Three of the injured monks, aged 57, 66, and 95, are currently hospitalised with serious injuries. The other four monks, though injured, are reportedly in stable condition. Only two monks who were working outside in the orchard managed to avoid the attacker's rampage.

Grief and Horror Within the Religious Community

The monastery's provincial superior issued a statement later in the day, expressing profound sorrow over the event: "It was with deep surprise and pain that we received the news this morning that a disturbed person had entered the Friary of Santo Espiritu del Monte." He continued, "With the injuries on their bodies and the pain in their souls caused by what they have experienced, which undoubtedly leaves a deep mark on people, we also pray that the aggressor may become aware of the damage caused."

The monastery also took the opportunity to reflect on the need for vigilance, urging its members to be more cautious in preventing potentially dangerous individuals from accessing their spaces. "This event is also asking all of us brothers to be more attentive to prevent people who could cause damage of any kind from entering our fraternities, and thus to know how to take care of each other."

Aftermath and Calls for Greater Security Amid Regional Crisis

The attack has left the local monastic community and broader public in a state of shock, especially as Valencia faces ongoing crises following recent flooding that resulted in over 200 fatalities. According to CTV News, these floods have already placed immense strain on regional resources, prompting public outcry and demands for increased security and mental health support across the region.

Police have launched an intensive search operation in the mountains surrounding the monastery, urging residents to remain vigilant while they track the suspect. The Civil Guard, in a brief statement, confirmed the details of the incident: "We can confirm a man has been killed following an attack on clergy at a monastery in Gilet this morning."

Local residents and religious communities across Spain have rallied around the monks, offering prayers for the recovery of those injured and for the soul of Padre Rafael. The tragic event has amplified calls for greater security measures at religious sites. Authorities are examining additional steps to protect vulnerable communities, particularly as they face heightened concerns over potential threats in the aftermath of the recent natural disasters.