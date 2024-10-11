A new study found that Gen Zs and millennials are now more likely to seek emotional support from artificial intelligence (AI) than from a pet.

While puppies are adorable, kittens are cute, and bunnies are always lively, some Gen Zs and Gen Y-ers now turn to technology for companionship. "One in 10 Americans are turning to AI for emotional support," researchers from First Saturday Lime, a company specialising in eco-friendly insect repellents, said.

A survey of 1,000 Americans, ranging from Gen Z to Boomers, revealed that 11 percent of millennials and 10 percent of Gen Zers prefer the companionship of artificial intelligence over traditional pets like dogs, birds, fish, and rabbits.

Gen Z And Millennials Seek Comfort In AI

"Interestingly, 18 percent of these AI users found their virtual companions more effective than traditional [emotional support animals]," the study authors added. This finding is consistent with a previous report that Chinese women seek companionship from Dan, a modified version of ChatGPT.

If you haven't already incorporated robots into your daily life, you're missing out on the benefits they offer in today's digital age. From grocery shopping to wedding planning to matchmaking, advanced systems are becoming increasingly prevalent in everyday life, particularly among young people.

In keeping with this trend, a startup recently launched "Friend," a wearable AI companion designed to provide emotional support and interaction. Here's an example of how AI helps young people find love.

Instead of spending countless hours searching for love on dating apps, 23-year-old Alexander Zhadan turned to technology. He used ChatGPT to analyse 5,239 Tinder profiles and found a suitable fiancée, Zhadan.

Upper West Side resident Megan Riehl, 28, and her fiancé Nate decided to use ChatGPT's image generator, DALL-E, to create the invitations for their September 2023 wedding. This innovative approach saved the New York couple a substantial $1,200 compared to hiring a human artist.

"It was a nice way to save a good chunk of change," Riehl previously told The Post. As if that weren't enough, advancements in AI could potentially help new mothers cope with postpartum depression.

"This project will develop a chatbot logic structure that draws from research with a cross-section of mothers," specialists from the University of Texas recently announced (via KRIS 6 News). "Thus, enhancing our ability to better understand what kinds of support they seek from care providers."

A study conducted at the USC Marshall School of Business (via Earth.com) suggests that people can now get the emotional support, empathy, and validation they need from AI. Researchers found that people who received messages generated by AI actually felt more heard than those receiving messages written by a human.

Read more California Police Department Bought A $150k Tesla Cybertruck But Not For Chasing Criminals

Surprisingly, the AI was also adept at identifying the person's emotions. Several factors may contribute to this unexpected result.

1. AI systems are specifically designed to analyse language and detect emotional cues. Unlike humans, they are not distracted by their own thoughts, feelings, or other personal matters. This allows AI to focus more computational power on understanding the emotional message being conveyed.

2. AI systems are designed to operate objectively, free from the human tendency for preconceived notions or unconscious biases. AI can better recognise the expressed emotions by approaching each message with a fresh perspective.

3. AI systems are designed to operate objectively, free from human biases. This allows them to approach each message with a fresh perspective and better recognise the expressed emotions.

The Limits Of AI Companionship

While AI has made significant strides, it can only replace human connection in some areas. According to First Saturday Lime, dogs remain the top choice for emotional support, especially among Gen Z, who are 133 percent more likely to prefer a dog over a cat for easing stress and anxiety.

Also, don't underestimate the popularity of emotional support chickens, which are becoming increasingly sought after. "Chickens have gained a fan base among younger Americans," said researchers, "with 19 percent of millennials and 18 percent of Gen Z favouring them as emotional support animals."

Jana McDaniel, FirstSaturdayLime CFO, said, "emotional support chickens can provide a sense of companionship, stress relief, and a calming presence" because "their gentle nature and unique personalities help reduce anxiety and promote emotional well-being."

"Chickens are relatively easy to care for," she added. "Making them a great option for those looking for an unconventional emotional support animal that also offers practical benefits, such as egg-laying."