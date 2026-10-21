Manuel Otto, the German developer behind Stick Run, has died aged 30, the game's team confirmed on 21 October. Former players have been paying tribute to a creator whose work became part of their childhoods.

The announcement followed a Twitch livestream on 20 October that prompted concern across the gaming community. The team initially acknowledged the broadcast and appealed for privacy before issuing a separate statement confirming his death. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Who Was Manuel Otto, the Creator of Stick Run?

Otto was a German game developer best known for creating Stick Run as a teenager. The browser game launched on Facebook in 2010 and gained popularity during the early years of social gaming, when players could compete and connect with friends through the platform.

He was 14 when he developed the game, according to People. The team's death announcement identified him by his full name, Marc-Manuel Alexander Otto.

Stick Run challenges players to navigate an obstacle-filled course, jumping over gaps and avoiding hazards while attempting to travel as far as possible. Its accessible gameplay and multiplayer features helped it build a following before expanding to mobile platforms.

A 2013 mobile-game listing described the Facebook version as having more than 40 million likes and six million frequent users. Those historical figures measure different forms of engagement rather than a verified total of individual players.

For many former players, the game's appeal lay in competing for high scores and sharing the experience with friends. Those memories have featured prominently in the tributes posted since the announcement.

Official statement from Stick Run. pic.twitter.com/t2EKGLE6Vd — Stick Run (@StickRunGame) October 21, 2026

What Happened During the Reported Twitch Livestream?

In its initial statement on 20 October, the Stick Run team said it was aware of a Twitch livestream involving Otto in which he appeared to have taken his own life. It urged people to respect the privacy of everyone affected, avoid speculation and refrain from spreading unverified information.

The team also encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact its representatives or local law enforcement.

A separate statement on 21 October confirmed his death. 'It is with a heavy heart that we confirm and announce the passing of our creator, developer, and fellow Stick Runner, Marc-Manuel Alexander Otto,' it said.

The announcement mourned Otto and offered condolences to his family and friends. It also reflected on the community that had grown around his game.

Twitch Says It Removed the Channel and Video

A Twitch spokesperson told People that the platform had moved quickly to remove Otto's channel and the video to prevent others from viewing it. The spokesperson did not provide further details about what occurred.

The team's confirmation of Otto's death does not establish every claim circulating about the broadcast. Its appeal for privacy and restraint remains relevant as fans discuss the news online.

The platform's response and the team's statements provide an account of the steps taken after the livestream, but the precise circumstances of his death have not been independently established.

Fans Pay Tribute to Manuel Otto and His Game

News of Otto's death prompted emotional reactions from former players who remembered Stick Run as a major part of their childhoods.

X user @r4vcl wrote: 'This is too painful to hear. May he rest in peace, and thank you for all the good moments. I really loved his game as a kid...' Another user, @OfficialHrishi, expressed disbelief, writing: 'Unbelievable. I am devastated to hear this.'

Others thanked Otto for creating the game and offered condolences. 'Thank you Manuel for sharing with us ur incredible game, R.I.P', wrote @PoolMoon22. User @Punkrockprolife added: 'This is terrible news. My sympathies to his family and everyone involved.'

Another former player, @iamdavenick, described Stick Run as a huge part of their childhood and credited its trading experiences with influencing their later interest in business.

The game's team echoed those memories in its tribute. 'For so many of us, it was a part of our childhood. A game we grew up playing with friends, sharing laughs, competing for high scores, and making memories that will stay with us for a lifetime,' the statement said.

The tributes remember Otto through the game he created as a teenager and the friendships and shared experiences it helped foster.