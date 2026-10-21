Stick Run Creator Manuel Otto Appears To Have Taken His Own Life During Twitch Livestream, Game Says
The game's official account said it was aware of the Twitch broadcast
Manuel Otto, the creator and owner of online game Stick Run, appeared to have taken his own life during a Twitch livestream, according to a statement from the game's official account. The post said the team was aware of the broadcast but did not confirm Otto's condition or establish what happened.
In a statement published on X on Tuesday, 20 October, the Stick Run team said it understood that Twitch had removed the livestream and associated video. It described itself as deeply concerned and asked people to respect the privacy of those involved.
The team also urged players and social media users not to spread unverified information or speculate about the incident. It asked anyone with information that could clarify the circumstances to contact the team or their local law enforcement agency.
What the Game Team Has Said
The statement identifies Otto as Stick Run's creator and owner but provides no further details about the livestream, including where it took place or whether emergency services attended. It does not confirm that Otto has died.
The distinction is important because the statement describes what appeared to happen during the broadcast without confirming an outcome. The sources available for this article do not include a statement from police, a family representative or another authorised source confirming Otto's condition.
The team did not name a location or identify anyone who witnessed the incident. Its post asked people with relevant information to contact local law enforcement, but it did not say whether officers had already been contacted or whether an investigation was under way. The available reports also do not establish whether further official updates have been issued.
Twitch Response and Unanswered Questions
The Stick Run statement said the team understood that Twitch had removed the livestream and associated video. It did not include a direct comment from Twitch. Unless the platform confirms the action independently, the removal should be attributed to the game's account.
No independently verified information about Otto's current condition or any official findings is available in the sources reviewed for this article. Claims about his death or the circumstances of the incident should not be presented as established fact without reliable confirmation.
Stick Run's History and Reach
Stick Run launched on Facebook in 2010 and later expanded to mobile platforms. The endless-runner game challenged players to guide a character through a scrolling course of obstacles and gained an audience during the early years of social-network gaming.
A 2013 listing for Stick Run Mobile described the Facebook game as having more than 40 million likes and six million frequent users. Those figures were published at the time and should not be treated as a measure of its current audience. A report by Game Developer also listed Stick Run among Facebook's fastest-growing games in 2012, when it had 3.8 million monthly active users.
The game's success brought Otto recognition as a young developer. The 2013 listing described him as a 16-year-old student when he created the game, although that biographical detail comes from the listing rather than independent verification for this article.
The team's statement asks anyone with relevant information to contact its representatives or local police. Readers should avoid circulating clips, screenshots or unverified claims that could breach the privacy of those affected.
Anyone in the UK affected by the issues raised can contact Samaritans free on 116 123 at any time, or email [email protected] for confidential support.
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