Manuel Otto, the creator and owner of online game Stick Run, appeared to have taken his own life during a Twitch livestream, according to a statement from the game's official account. The post said the team was aware of the broadcast but did not confirm Otto's condition or establish what happened.

In a statement published on X on Tuesday, 20 October, the Stick Run team said it understood that Twitch had removed the livestream and associated video. It described itself as deeply concerned and asked people to respect the privacy of those involved.

The team also urged players and social media users not to spread unverified information or speculate about the incident. It asked anyone with information that could clarify the circumstances to contact the team or their local law enforcement agency.

What the Game Team Has Said

The statement identifies Otto as Stick Run's creator and owner but provides no further details about the livestream, including where it took place or whether emergency services attended. It does not confirm that Otto has died.

The distinction is important because the statement describes what appeared to happen during the broadcast without confirming an outcome. The sources available for this article do not include a statement from police, a family representative or another authorised source confirming Otto's condition.

Stick Run is aware of a livestream on Twitch involving its creator and owner, Manuel Otto, in which he appeared to have taken his own life. We understand that Twitch has since removed the livestream and associated video.



We are deeply concerned by this situation and ask that… — Stick Run (@StickRunGame) October 20, 2026

The team did not name a location or identify anyone who witnessed the incident. Its post asked people with relevant information to contact local law enforcement, but it did not say whether officers had already been contacted or whether an investigation was under way. The available reports also do not establish whether further official updates have been issued.

Twitch Response and Unanswered Questions

The Stick Run statement said the team understood that Twitch had removed the livestream and associated video. It did not include a direct comment from Twitch. Unless the platform confirms the action independently, the removal should be attributed to the game's account.

No independently verified information about Otto's current condition or any official findings is available in the sources reviewed for this article. Claims about his death or the circumstances of the incident should not be presented as established fact without reliable confirmation.

Stick Run's History and Reach

Stick Run launched on Facebook in 2010 and later expanded to mobile platforms. The endless-runner game challenged players to guide a character through a scrolling course of obstacles and gained an audience during the early years of social-network gaming.

A 2013 listing for Stick Run Mobile described the Facebook game as having more than 40 million likes and six million frequent users. Those figures were published at the time and should not be treated as a measure of its current audience. A report by Game Developer also listed Stick Run among Facebook's fastest-growing games in 2012, when it had 3.8 million monthly active users.

I understand that one of the triggers was that he had terminal cancer, whatever the reason...it saddens me that he ended up like this...Stick Run was a big part of my childhood, along with Dragon City and social empires.. — zyroth (@zyroth_5) October 20, 2026

The game's success brought Otto recognition as a young developer. The 2013 listing described him as a 16-year-old student when he created the game, although that biographical detail comes from the listing rather than independent verification for this article.

The team's statement asks anyone with relevant information to contact its representatives or local police. Readers should avoid circulating clips, screenshots or unverified claims that could breach the privacy of those affected.

Anyone in the UK affected by the issues raised can contact Samaritans free on 116 123 at any time, or email [email protected] for confidential support.