On Friday, thousands of users were suddenly logged out of Facebook and Messenger, with many immediately fearing their accounts had been hacked. The problems began around 2:45pm BST (9:45am ET / 6:45am PT), as blank feeds, failed login attempts and unexpected recovery prompts spread rapidly across multiple countries.

Downdetector recorded more than 110,000 reports at its peak in the US alone. Panicked users rushed to reset passwords or turned to X to check whether others were affected, only to discover it was a widespread outage. Services were restored across Meta platforms a few hours later, though the company has yet to issue any official statement on the cause of the disruption, which some users have called the 'biggest worldwide crash of all time'.

Sudden Logouts Trigger Widespread Alarm

The outage quickly affected users in multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India and parts of Europe. Many reported being fully logged out of their sessions on both the apps and websites. When they tried to log back in, they encountered error messages such as 'query error' and 'something went wrong'.

Across X, users repeatedly voiced the same concern: had they been hacked?Nthabiseng, posting under @Nthabee_Mai20, captured the reaction shared by many, writing: 'Is facebook down or am I hacked ? ' User 😭 before realising the platform was suffering a wider outage. User said the same,'I thought my account in Facebook was hacked,' before realising the platform was suffering a wider outage.

Is facebook down or am I hacked ? 😭 — Nthabiseng 🐝 (@Nthabee_Mai20) June 12, 2026

For some, the experience felt even more alarming. Dorothy Hui, an X user posting under @DorothySin, said her 'Facebook account got hacked' after she was suddenly logged out and found herself unable to sign back in, describing how the incident initially felt indistinguishable from an account takeover.

Others pointed to unusual recovery prompts as the most unsettling part of the disruption. Len Muller, who posts under @LennieMuller, questioned whether Facebook had been 'hacked' after noticing what appeared to be a random recovery phone number linked to his login attempt.

Many only realised the problem was platform-wide after checking other social networks. Media personality Ama K. Abebrese said she 'jumped on Twitter' after assuming her account had been compromised, only to discover Facebook was down globally.

Wowww..... I thought my Facebook was hacked and I jumped on twitter to find out that it's down globally. #facebookisdown #facebook — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) June 12, 2026

Meta Acknowledges Disruption, But Not Cause

Meta eventually acknowledged the disruption, though it stopped short of explaining what caused the outage. Andy Stone, Vice President of Communications at Meta Platforms, said the company was aware of the incident and working to restore services.

We're coming back, though it may take a bit of time for everything to be fully back to normal. https://t.co/bmtG1Mrrr7 — Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 12, 2026

Meta's business status dashboard also flagged high disruption across several products, including Facebook Ads Manager, Messenger API and WhatsApp Business services, suggesting the incident extended beyond consumer-facing applications, but now shows everything has been resolved.

As of publication, Meta had not released a technical root-cause analysis or formal incident report.

This is not the first major disruption affecting Meta services in 2026. Friday's outage is the latest in a series of disruptions for Meta platforms this year. The company experienced a notable outage in March that affected Facebook and its Ads Manager, along with further incidents reported in May. While most have been relatively short-lived, the frequency has drawn flak and raised questions about the resilience of the company's global infrastructure.