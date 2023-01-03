The massive jackpot winning of £22,555,000 was announced On Saturday, 12 incredibly lucky winners definitely started the New Year right when they split the massive jackpot winning of £22,555,000. Each winner will take home £1,861,200.

Four of the 12 winners are from Queensland, four are from Victoria, three are from New South Wales and one is from Western Australia. Two ticket-holders have yet to come forward to claim their £ 1.8 million winnings.

The Sun reports that information available to the public at present is that the two unclaimed lottery tickets were purchased in Queensland, at Nextra Orion, Springfield, and Julia Creek News, Julia Creek.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw were 11, 23, 35, 42, 20 and 45 and the supplementary numbers were 8 and 38.

An interview with one of the New Year's lottery winners revealed that the husband said he and his wife could not fall asleep after finding out they'd won. He shared, "Normally I don't really check my ticket straight away, but on Saturday night I thought I'd have a quick look. Then I started scrolling, and I could see all six numbers lit up. I told my wife, and we checked the ticket together."

The ecstatic husband described the moment as "surreal", and gives full credit to his wife for picking the winning numbers.

Another winner from Forest Lake shared their plans to use the prize money to help pay off their mortgage and help their children. The male winner said: "We want to give them a foot up in life."

National Lottery players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or through their official website at national-lottery.co.uk.

Since 2004, the Big Lottery Fund has allocated over £9.4 Billion raised by the National Lottery to 130,000 "good causes" across the UK. In 2018, their annual report showed that 1 in 8 people in the UK has benefited from their projects.