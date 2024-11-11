In an unexpected blunder, Mattel, the globally recognised toy manufacturer, is facing backlash after a printing error on the packaging for its latest "Wicked" movie dolls directed consumers to an adult website. The mistake, first brought to public attention on social media, has caused significant concern among parents and shoppers, prompting Mattel's immediate response and apology.

Social Media Uproar Over Mislabelled Packaging

The "Wicked" dolls, created in anticipation of the upcoming film adaptation of the popular musical starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey, were crafted to engage fans with replicas of characters like Glinda and Elphaba. However, a crucial error has overshadowed their launch. Rather than guiding consumers to the official movie site, www.wickedmovie.com, the packaging displayed a link to a pornographic website instead.

According to BBC News, fans noticed the error when they purchased the dolls and inspected the packaging. One social media user posted a photo of the mislabeled Glinda doll on November 9, with the image swiftly going viral and amassing over 21 million views. Another customer posted on Reddit, "I purchased the Singing Elphaba doll, and upon inspection, the website printed on the back side... is listed as... an unaffiliated adult [not safe for work] 18+ website." Reports from Today confirmed the misprint on products sold at a Target store in Connecticut, underscoring the extent of the error.

Mattel's Response to the Controversy

In the face of escalating concern, Mattel issued a statement to express its regret. "We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this," the company stated, as quoted by Today. Mattel confirmed that the packaging was intended to direct consumers to the official movie website to learn more about the film's characters and storyline but attributed the error to a misprint.

Acknowledging the link's inappropriateness for young audiences, Mattel advised parents who have purchased the dolls to "discard the product packaging or obscure the link" to prevent children from visiting the unintended site. Mattel also noted that affected consumers could reach out to Mattel Customer Service for additional support, as reported by BBC News. The company reiterated, "Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children."

The dolls, marketed as part of a special edition line connected to the "Wicked" movie, are available at major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Kohl's. According to Today, the misprint primarily affects dolls sold in the United States, though concerns remain over the product's availability and impact.