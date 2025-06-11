Natalie Reynolds, a controversial American TikTok influencer based in Los Angeles, is once again under fire after being filmed crying outside ByteDance's LA headquarters.

Although she might appear to be just another content creator sharing lifestyle videos, Reynolds has become one of the most criticised personalities on TikTok—and many netizens are relieved her account has been banned.

Who Is Natalie Reynolds?

Natalie Reynolds is a social media influencer with a large following across several platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Kick, and OnlyFans. She began her online career with dance and lip-sync content on TikTok before shifting to prank videos and relationship-themed comedy.

Her partner, Zachary Huelsman, frequently features in her posts. Reynolds has over 2 million followers on TikTok, 300,000 on Instagram, and 30,000 fans on Kick, making her a recognisable name in the influencer space.

Viral Breakdown Outside TikTok HQ

On Monday, 9 June 2025, footage of Reynolds crying outside ByteDance's LA office surfaced online and quickly went viral. While the exact reason for her visit remains unclear, reports suggest she was attempting to appeal the sudden ban of her TikTok account.

Instead of sympathy, the internet responded with satisfaction. The trending sentiment across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram was one of relief and even celebration. But what caused this intense backlash?

TikToker Natalie Reynolds crying and shouting outside of TikTok headquarters because she wants her account unbanned. pic.twitter.com/p63uH91SHT — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 8, 2025

The Prank That Crossed the Line

The outrage stems from a May 2025 prank video in which Reynolds convinced a homeless woman in Austin, Texas, to jump into Lady Bird Lake, claiming it was part of a scavenger hunt. She offered $20 (£15) and falsely promised to jump in after the woman.

She is trash. She told a homeless woman, who couldn’t swim- that she would give her $20, if she jumped in a lake & then ran away- when the lady was drowning & yelling for help. pic.twitter.com/SDiFAobUtH — JoJo🇺🇸 (@SeahawksJoJo) June 8, 2025

Despite the woman admitting she couldn't swim, Reynolds proceeded with the prank. As soon as the woman leapt into the lake, Reynolds laughed and ran away, leaving her to struggle in the water. The Austin Fire Department was later seen at the scene, responding to the incident.

The video drew fierce condemnation. Many users described Reynolds as 'exploitative' and 'cruel.' Others said that TikToker should go to jail for what she did.

One X user wrote, 'She should be banned for life,' while another said, 'This isn't content—it's abuse.'

Although TikTok hasn't confirmed the prank as the reason for the ban, Reynolds blames a 'jealous influencer' and claims she is considering legal action.

Is Her TikTok Ban Still Active?

Despite the controversy, a verified account under Natalie Reynolds' name appears to remain live, with 2.4 million followers and over 46 million likes. However, some sources insist her main account is still suspended.

Reynolds continues to post content across other platforms, but viewer sentiment has turned sharply negative. Most comments now consist of criticism, with many urging platforms to enforce stricter action.

The Internet Has Spoken

Natalie Reynolds' story is a cautionary tale about the dark side of influencer culture. What began as a rise to viral fame has now spiralled into one of the most talked-about scandals in TikTok's recent history.

With her credibility in question and support dwindling, it remains to be seen whether Reynolds can recover—or if this marks the end of her online career.