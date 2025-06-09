A major change is underway for one of Australia's most talked-about influencers, with Mikaela Testa announcing she is leaving the country for good.

Her decision comes amid rising safety concerns and ongoing conflicts within the influencer scene, leaving many to wonder if her move is linked to recent disputes with fellow content creator Anna Paul.

Safety Concerns Drive the Departure

On TikTok, Testa explained her decision to pack up her life and head to Frankfurt, Germany. She said she was leaving Australia in just two days, describing her feelings as a mix of fear and relief. Testa voiced her worries about the rising youth crime on the Gold Coast, where she has lived for years. 'I literally leave in like 2 days. I'm kinda scared.'

She described her environment as increasingly unsafe, with many aware of her whereabouts. Her words highlight a growing sense of vulnerability that she can no longer ignore. Her departure is seen by fans as a reminder of how personal safety can influence even the most glamorous online lives.

Some fans on TikTok agreed with her, saying 'Youth crime is an epidemic in Australia, Like what happened to kids just going to school, going home, and going to sleep?'

The Rift with Anna Paul

Many believe the tension between Testa and Anna Paul may have played a part in her decision. The two, both 25, were once close friends and role models for many young Australians. Their friendship later unraveled, after Testa posted a lengthy TikTok rant targeting Paul and her brother, Atis.

Testa accused Paul of hosting questionable giveaways and exploiting her young fanbase. She criticised the materialism she believed was being promoted and questioned the legality of some of Paul's activities. Testa claimed that Paul's fans, mostly underage, were being manipulated into buying adult content, which she regarded as unethical and illegal.

Recent Public Exchanges

Paul responded after remaining silent for over a week. In her own video, she expressed shock at Testa's accusations. Paul explained that she had initially asked Testa to join her on a trip to Fiji, indicating their friendship was still somewhat intact at that time.

She also addressed claims about her background, denying that she had lied about growing up broke. She emphasised that her audience was predominantly over 18 and defended her giveaways as legal and harmless.

Meanwhile, Testa's latest podcast episode provided further detail on the issues between her and the Paul family. She recounted her experiences and frustrations, making it clear that their relationship had become toxic. The episode added fuel to an already intense public dispute.

Family and Personal Life in the Spotlight

Both Anna Paul and her brother Atis have responded to the controversy. Atis acknowledged that their relationship with Testa was damaging, though he suggested some of her stories were exaggerated. Anna, meanwhile, addressed claims about her treatment of animals and her family.

She shared evidence that she hadn't clipped wings on her birds and explained her decision to rehome some pets. Paul also responded to accusations about her father, clarifying he chooses to live in a van to travel and that she has sent him over £60,000 in recent months.

Her social media following has declined sharply—over one million followers have unfollowed since her initial response—but she remains active online. She didn't comment directly on Testa's departure but continues engaging her audience.

Is the Rift Why Testa Is Leaving?

Speculation is rife that the ongoing feud with Anna Paul may have influenced Testa's decision to move abroad. Fans on TikTok have commented on her choice to relocate to Germany, noting that Atis, Anna's brother, is already living there to escape the drama. Some suggest Testa's departure is a way to find peace away from the chaos she feels in Australia.

Testa's move to Frankfurt might also be motivated by a desire for a fresh start, free from the conflicts and safety fears that have overshadowed her recent years. Her comments about feeling unsafe on the Gold Coast resonate with many who see youth crime as an escalating issue across Australia.

Meanwhile, while the connection between the influencer feud and Testa's departure remains speculative, her decision underscores the personal toll of online fame and public disputes. For Mikaela Testa, leaving Australia might not just be about safety but also about seeking peace amid ongoing conflicts. As she begins her new life in Germany, many will watch closely to see if this marks the end of her Australian chapter or simply a new beginning elsewhere.