A satirical Instagram post has joked that Megan Fox hired spiritual exorcists to remove her former fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, from her soul, aura and physical memory. Shared by The Dude Humor Report, the post presents the alleged ceremony as an elaborate response to the former couple's relationship, but labels its content satire and for entertainment only.

The post claims Fox turned to a team of exorcists and shamans after deciding that relationship therapy was not enough. Its fictional account describes a multi-day cleansing involving sage, chanting and supposed blood-pact reversals. It also claims Fox could feel Kelly's 'chaotic energy' leaving her body, before joking that men were asking whether her soul was accepting new applications.

The caption uses a mock-news format, opening with a Los Angeles dateline and references to unnamed sources close to the actress. That apparent sourcing is part of the joke, rather than independently verified reporting. Its hashtags include #satire and #FORENTERTAINMENTONLY. Neither Fox nor Kelly is quoted confirming the story.

Comments Mix Breakup Jokes With Spiritual References

Several commenters played along with the post's premise, with some saying they wanted the same kind of cleansing. 'Feeling like I need this ngl', one wrote, while another commented, 'Honestly, I need one of these lol'.

Other reactions referred to the couple's relationship or brought religion into the discussion, showing how commenters interpreted the joke in different ways. One commenter joked, 'She finally saw him with Dakota', while another wrote, 'People do everything except going to Jesus'. A separate comment said, 'It's easier to just go to Jesus'.

The comments reflect humour and religious responses, but do not establish that the ceremony took place or that Fox commented on the claim.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship History

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met while filming the thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. They became engaged in January 2022, and their relationship drew attention for their public declarations about spirituality and their connection.

In an April 2022 interview with Glamour UK, Fox said the pair sometimes consumed small amounts of each other's blood 'for ritual purposes only'. In March 2024, Fox appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and discussed the status of her engagement to Kelly, confirming that it had been called off the previous year.

The post's references to blood-pact reversals, spiritual cleansing and Kelly's energy remain fictional details, not verified events.

Earlier Exorcism Comments Added to Public Scrutiny

In May 2022, UNILAD reported that Catholic priest Federico Highton had suggested Fox and Kelly might need an exorcist after their comments about consuming each other's blood. That was the priest's opinion, as reported by UNILAD, not evidence that either person underwent an exorcism. There is no verified connection between his remarks and The Dude Humor Report's satirical post.

Fox and Kelly ended their engagement in late 2024, after a relationship that had attracted sustained media attention. They welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025. Their separation provides context for the breakup joke, but does not confirm the fictional ceremony.