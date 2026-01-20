Meghan Markle is rumoured to return to the United Kingdom with her two children, Archie and Lilibet, this summer. Multiple sources have been claiming that the Sussexes' return would most likely take place after Prince Harry regains his security detail while he is in his hometown.

Following their summer trip, there are also expectations for Markle and her entire family to return to the UK again next year in time for the Invictus Games. Prince Harry has been leading the initiative, and it could serve as his first public reunion with his estranged father, King Charles.

Invictus Games and Demands

Contrary to what some royal insiders might think, Markle is allegedly not excited to return to the UK because of all the negative experiences she had there. She is also enjoying a quieter life in the US and is more comfortable there because this is where she grew up.

A source told Now to Love that Markle is doing everything in her power to stop Prince Harry from returning to the UK as well. Before he could return home, Markle allegedly gave her husband some firm demands that left the patriarch sweating.

The source claimed that Markle wants King Charles to open the Invictus Games next year. She allegedly wants a photo opportunity with Kate Middleton to finally put an end to all the speculations about their relationship.

Highgrove Invitation

Markle allegedly also wants King Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, to invite her and Prince Harry to their home in Highgrove.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier said that Markle's third demand could come true because there are claims that King Charles would allow the couple to live at Highgrove when they visit the UK.

Dampier also thinks that King Charles would accept Markle and Prince Harry's invitation for him to open the Invictus Games. The king could extend an olive branch to the couple even if the Invictus Games fall on Camilla's birthday.

The source also claimed that Markle wants to make the most out of her trip to the UK. She wants to go on a European vacation with her entire family while they're there.

Prince William, Kate Middleton's Preparations

And while Markle is giving Prince Harry her firm demands left and right, the source said Prince William and Kate Middleton are bracing for the couple's arrival. According to the source, the Prince and Princess of Wales want to ensure the Sussexes will not cause any problems during their visit.

'William's not going to have his world blown up by the Sussexes – not when he's been working so hard to pave a smooth road to becoming king,' the source said.

Netflix Series Ends

Markle also made headlines amid reports that her lifestyle show on Netflix will not return for another season.

Love, Meghan aired for two seasons and was centred on Markle inviting her closest friends to cook some of her favourite dishes or do some arts and crafts.

A source told People that Markle wants to focus on creating her brand and will continue to share cooking and crafting videos on her social media channels.

The alleged demands, if true, would represent a significant test of whether reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family remains possible, or whether the gap has widened beyond repair. Whether King Charles and other senior royals will accommodate these reported conditions remains to be seen as summer approaches.