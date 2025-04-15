Meghan Markle has come under fire after being spotted in New York City flanked by an unusually large security detail. This triggered criticism from some about the scale of protection employed for a private night out.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen being driven between venues in a convoy of four vehicles, including three black SUVs and an unmarked police car, during an evening that included dinner at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar and a performance of Gypsy on Brodway.

However, critics describe the setup as 'over-the-top' and 'absolutely abnormal' for a celebrity, with one security insider comparing her arrangements unfavourably to those of other high-profile stars such as Taylor Swift or Beyonce.

Private Protection or Public Cost?

The involvement and presence of NYPD (New York Police Department) during Meghan's night out has specifically sparked debate over whether the city's resources were used to support a private security operation.

As per a Papparazi source, Meghan's security was 'over the top.' 'Meghan is out of control and over-the-top, and it's ridiculous if the city is paying for this," the source told Page Six. 'And if NYPD was not on duty, then they shouldn't be allowed to run lights. Somebody's got to be paying for it.'

The source also compared her security to major stars in Hollywood who require much less protection. 'Taylor [Swift] usually has two cars — her car that she's in and a security car with her tea and if she's going somewhere, she has a separate car on-site with her team already there, but they don't travel together.'

Some questioned why Markle, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 along with Prince Harry, would require such a high level of protection, especially when attending a relatively low-key public outing. 'It's not the norm,' said one observer familiar with celebrity security. 'Most A-listers manage with one or two cars. It's rare to see decoys or police escorts unless there's a credible threat.'

Meghan, however, has previously spoken on safety concerns when in New York, following a controversial 2023 incident in which she and Harry claimed to have been involved in a 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi. According to reports, the incident has been heavily disputed by sources and eyewitnesses.

Harry's Security Legal Battle Reignites Debate

The latest criticism of Meghan's security comes as her husband, Prince Harry, continues his legal efforts to regain publicly funded police protection in the UK. Last week, he appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, challenging a 2020 decision to remove such protection after she and Meghan chose to step down as senior royals and relocate abroad.

Harry claims the decision was politically motivated and intended to deter the couple from leaving Britain. However, the suggestion has been firmly rejected by those involved in the decision-making process. Former Scotland Yard chief Dai Davies called the prince's assertion 'complete nonsense,' adding that the idea that he needs 24x7 protection in Britain is ridiculous.

'He's briefed by a liaison officer with access to all the latest intelligence,' Davies said. 'The idea that he needs 24/7 armed protection is ridiculous - so too is the idea that Britain is unsafe for him.'

Home Office sources echoed this view, saying that the decision was made by RAVEC (Royal and VIP Executive Committee) based on standard procedures and was not influenced by any royal or political preference. One insider noted that the Queen herself would have been informed but would not have interfered. 'It would be beneath [the Queen] not to allow Ravec to do their job professionally, or make leanings against them,' the source said.

Meanwhile, as Meghan's high-profile outings and Harry's court battle continue to make headlines, the debate shows no signs of cooling. For now, questions about what level of security is appropriate — and who should foot the bill — remain a point of contention.