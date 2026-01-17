Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are navigating a complex period in their marriage as they attempt to balance their global commercial brand with the privacy of their young children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. Reports of internal friction emerged shortly after the couple announced a significant rebrand in December 2025, renaming their charity from the Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies.

While the official line suggests this evolution allows the family to broaden their global reach, insiders claim the couple has reached a stalemate over involving their children in the brand. Meghan is allegedly pushing for greater visibility, while Prince Harry is having second thoughts due to his own experiences of being overexposed as a child.

Differing Views on Children's Exposure

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly found themselves at odds over their children's role in their family endeavour. There is no question that both love their children, but they have different stances on exposing them in future projects, with Markle allegedly wanting them to join their brand's evolution and Prince Harry preferring to keep them private.

'It's something Harry and Meghan really differ on, and the issue keeps resurfacing,' an insider told Heat World, adding that this could become a 'much bigger problem down the road' if they 'can't get on the same page.'

The source added that Prince Harry felt the need to 'protect his kids from suffering the same fate'. He grew up being exposed to media, and his 'childhood trauma' is reportedly holding him back from putting his children out there.

'He's still deeply resentful of the way he was overexposed and commodified growing up, and that makes him hypersensitive about repeating any version of it with his own children,' the insider explained.

Markle, however, does not think it is a significant issue to bring their children along with their brand. The former actress allegedly pointed out that their children's cousins—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—'are fully out there on social media and a huge part of the royal brand'.

The Duchess of Sussex does not want them to pretend their children do not exist, as it would only fuel speculation about their family. She allegedly wanted to put Archie and Lilibet 'more front and centre'.

Previous Disputes

This is not the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been rumoured to be disagreeing over their family. Previous reports claim that while Prince Harry is adamant about reclaiming his armed security in the UK to return to his home country with his wife and children, Markle is not as keen on flying back to England.

The former Suits actress did not have the best experience in Britain after they married. She has been subjected to intense media scrutiny and reportedly remains wary of the British press.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is already tired of their Hollywood lifestyle and misses the camaraderie he enjoyed in his former life outside of Montecito. He reunited with some friends in December and asked Meghan to spend more time with his pals.

Markle reportedly went on 'full panic mode' as she was worried he would share their family problems with them. She allegedly wants them to focus on building their American empire rather than returning to the royal fold.

Marriage Speculation

Public interest has surged following rumours that the couple may be on the 'brink of divorce'. Observers have noted an increase in solo public appearances, with Harry and Meghan frequently attending events separately rather than as a united front.

The separate outings fuelled theories that they were drifting apart. Prince Harry's adamant desire to return to the UK is reportedly another factor that puts strain on their marriage.

'He and Meghan are broken in a lot of ways, and this drive to return to Britain could truly break them,' an insider said.