The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, are being awarded the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for challenging "structural racism" in the Royal Family. This award is being given following their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on the racism they experienced in the Palace.

Mirror reports that the royal couple divulged about a senior royal making a racist comment regarding Archie's skin colour back when Meghan was still pregnant with him. In response to this, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II saying, "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The Ripple of Hope award has been met with divided opinions with some branding Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview as them taking a "heroic stand" while others are saying that what they did was "backstabbing your own family."

Hosting the awards is John F Kennedy's niece Kerry Kennedy who congratulated the pair for taking a brave stance while knowing they would be blacklisted for it. Kerry told El Confidencial, "They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health."

"They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it. They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn't live with themselves if they didn't question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step," she continued.

Harry and Meghan are set to receive the award in New York on December 6. Tickets to the gala event are selling for £840,000 upwards. The premier 'Pioneer' package being sold includes four seats at the main table where the couple are to be also seated. The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation is heading the event.