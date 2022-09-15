Prince Harry's 38th birthday on Sept. 15 is expected to be a sombre occasion as he is still in mourning over losing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

Royal expert Jennie Bond spoke to OK! Magazine and revealed how the Duke of Sussex might celebrate his birthday as he remains in the UK with Meghan Markle in preparation for the Queen's funeral on Monday.

"It's going to be another incredibly sad birthday for Harry, which will surely recall memories of 25 years ago when he turned 13 a couple of weeks after his mother died. I'm sure he will spend Thursday very, very quietly. There have been suggestions that the children are going to be flown over with Meghan's mother Doria, so he can be reunited with them, but who knows?" the royal expert said.

Jennie further shared," You have to feel for Harry, though, you really do. I'm sure it will be just a very quiet day. But then again, maybe it will give pause for thought and William and Kate might pop round with a pizza or something!"

Amid Prince Harry and William's strained relationship that reportedly started in Christmas 2018 when Harry expressed his sentiments over Meghan not being included enough by the royal family, the two brothers and their families seem to be seen settling their differences in the wake of their grandmother's death.

On Saturday, Harry and Meghan were pictured greeting mourners at Windsor Castle alongside his brother and sister-in-law, the new Prince and Princess of Wales. The last time the brothers were seen together before that was in July 2021, during the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

It looks like the longest-reigning monarch's death was just what the brothers needed to finally bring them together. Princes William and Harry are now able to walk side by side in symbolic unity to honour their grandmother.