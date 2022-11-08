Dame Jane Goodall, one of Prince Harry's closest friends, revealed that the Duke of Sussex wanted to raise his son in Africa, a new report claimed.

Goodall claimed, as per SkyNews, that Prince Harry would have preferred to see Archie running barefoot with other children there. The primatologist and anthropologist also said that Harry wished that his family had moved to Africa since he had spent some of the happiest times of his life on that continent.

Prince Harry has never kept his love for Africa a secret and has even visited the continent multiple times. In fact, his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, is from Zimbabwe. He had also established a charity, Sentebale, to help African orphans. He did this in partnership with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

In 2019, plans were drawn up by the courtiers for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to move abroad for a major international job after the birth of their first child. His advisers were reported to have been working on a "bespoke" role for the couple that is rumoured to have been located in Africa. The job would have been a combination of work for the Commonwealth, charity work, and a role in promoting Britain.

Sir David Manning, the former British ambassador to the United States and the special adviser on constitutional and international affairs to Harry and Prince William, was the one responsible for the idea.

However, the plan was reportedly never carried out due to the couple stepping down as senior royals and moving to North America. Had they moved to Africa, the Sussexes would never have been able to sign deals with American companies such as Netflix and Spotify.

Prince Harry's strong bond with the continent started at a young age. Even Meghan feels a strong connection to Africa, especially after finding out that her ancestry was 43 per cent Nigerian. In 2019, the couple had their first royal tour on a 10-day trip to Africa.