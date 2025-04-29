Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is once again in hot water. Netizens have been in uproar, having spotted her using her royal title in a gift basket given during a recent podcast where she was a guest — despite clear warnings from the late Queen Elizabeth not to do so for commercial reasons.

This brings up the question: Is her status still relevant now that she has officially stepped away from royal duties?

HRH Controversy

The screenshot circulated widely online after Jamie Kern Lima, a podcast host and CEO of IT Cosmetics, shared a photo of a gift hamper sent to her. Inside was a handwritten note with Meghan's name, including her royal prefix 'HRH, The Duchess of Sussex'. The basket contained homemade strawberry jam, jars of ice cream, flowers, and the note, which featured Meghan's full title.

This act is particularly provocative given that, following their departure from royal duties in January 2020, Harry and Meghan agreed not to use their HRH titles for commercial purposes. Buckingham Palace made it clear that 'The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.' Their move to California was intended to signal a new chapter, free from the royal protocols that had defined their lives for decades.

The late Queen herself had issued a clear warning. Although she did not remove their titles outright, she reiterated that Meghan and Harry should not employ their HRH status in commercial ventures. This understanding was supposed to be respected, yet the recent use of Meghan's title on the gift card suggests otherwise.

Critical Response Online

Critics have responded with outrage on social media, questioning whether her actions breach the spirit of the agreement. 'I thought they couldn't use HRH?' one user asked on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Another added, 'She's not to use it, per the Queen!'

What else do we know?

Meghan was made the Duchess of Sussex on her wedding day in 2018, a gift from Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, her official title has been 'Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex'. When she and Harry stepped down, the couple agreed with the late monarch that they would cease using their HRH titles publicly, especially for profit. While technically HRH status was not revoked, they agreed would no longer employ it in their branding or business dealings.

Legal experts have argued that removing an HRH title would require an Act of Parliament—something unlikely to happen anytime soon. However, Meghan's usage of her royal prefix in a personal gift, especially after the 2020 agreement, appears to flout the guidelines she had previously accepted. Whether this is a calculated move or a simple oversight remains unclear, but it has certainly stirred public debate about the relevance of her royal identity outside the formal context.

What does this mean for Meghan?

Some suggest her identity as a 'royal' is now obsolete, especially given her efforts to carve out a commercial empire through her lifestyle brand 'As Ever.' Others argue that her continued use of the title, even in private gestures, undermines the agreements made and the boundaries set after their Royal exit. The fact that the gift was sent to a friend and then publicised on a podcast complicates matters further, because it hints at a blurred line between personal life and commercial interests.

In the end, Meghan's situation shows the ongoing tension between her past as a royal and her current independence. Her actions suggest that, in her view, her royal titles remain part of her identity, even if the Palace insists they should be set aside. This raises a broader question: is she still someone defined by her royal past, or has she moved beyond it? The answer will depend on whether she chooses to respect the boundaries established when she left the monarchy or continues to use her former status for personal gain.