US President Donald Trump warned Iran against rebuilding its nuclear and weapons program as Washington may support another strike on the country. The comments are part of the broader conversation on Israeli concerns over Iran, following a war in June that lasted for 12 days.

Speaking to reporters at his home in Florida on Monday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump issued a direct and chilling threat. 'I hope they're not trying to build up again because if they are, we're gonna have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup,' Trump said, adding, 'we don't wanna waste the fuel on a B-2, it's a 37-hour trip both ways.'

Iran Warns of 'Harsh' Retaliation

Trump's comments came as he suggested that Iran may be rebuilding or resuming its nuclear and weapons programmes. 'Speaking of Iran, I hope they're not trying to build up again because if they are, we're gonna have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup. So I hope Iran is not trying to build up as I've been reading that they've been building up weapons and other things.'

In response to Trump's comments, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that any attack by the US would be met with a harsh response. Iran has already insisted that it is not enriching uranium at any of its known facilities anymore. Tehran's stance has signalled a willingness to negotiate regarding its nuclear programme.

'Answer of Islamic Republic of Iran to any cruel aggression will be harsh and discouraging,' Pezeshkian said in a post on X. Pezeshkian previously said Saturday that Iran was already in the midst of a military conflict with the US and Israel. 'We are in a full-scale war with the US, Israel, and Europe. They don't want our country to remain stable,' said the Iranian President.

The US carried out a military strike on Iran in support of Israel in June. The military conflict between Iran and Israel lasted for 12 days, with almost 1,100 Iranians and 28 Israelis killed. Among those killed on the Iranian side were military commanders and scientists.

Damage from June Strike Disputed

Trump had often declared that the June strike on Iran's nuclear facilities was successful. An initial classified assessment found that the strikes had only set Iran's nuclear programme back by months. This is despite Trump's declaration that they set Iran's programme back by 'basically decades.'

But during Monday's press conference, Trump said another strike may be ordered if the suspicions are confirmed. 'If it's confirmed, they know the consequences, and the consequences will be powerful, more powerful than the last time,' said Trump, who touched on the suspicions on Iran in his closed-door meeting with Netanyahu, who has for decades pressed the US to take a more aggressive stance against Iran.

According to Samantha Vinograd, a former homeland security official during the Obama administration, the strikes on Iran in June were not enough to deplete the country's uranium. However, Vinograd said that Iran's ballistic missiles prove to be more of a threat compared to its nuclear programme. 'Iran has had more ballistic missiles than any other nation in the region, other than Israel, and it's really their leverage when it comes to wreaking havoc across the region,' said Vinograd.